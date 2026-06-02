Cowboys' Breakout Candidate Could Make George Pickens Expendable

The Dallas Cowboys kicked off OTAs on Monday, June 1, which will give us our first look at how the revamped roster is coming together after an active offseason. Dallas reloaded its defense through free agency and put together a strong 2026 rookie class, but now it's up to the players to find their groove in a new system.

While the focus this offseason was on defense, the team has some intriguing storylines on offense, none bigger than what the long-term future of star wide receiver George Pickens will be.

Dallas has stated they will not negotiate a long-term contract with Pickens until after the season, and the front office has also held firm that there are no plans to trade him.

But when you look at the roster, a potential breakout candidate is none other than rising star Ryan Flournoy, who, with another impressive year of improvement, could make the team's decision on Pickens much easier at the end of the year.

Does Pickens' Cowboys Future Hang On Ryan Flournoy's Success?

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy reacts as he leaves the field following a game against the Las Vegas Raiders | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Flournoy is entering his third year in the league and coming off his most productive season to date. Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report recently named breakout candidates for every team across the league, and Flournoy's name was front and center.

"Third-year receiver Ryan Flournoy probably won't become a true star as long as CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens are both healthy and on the field," Knox wrote. "However, the Southwest Missouri State product took a big step forward in his sophomore campaign, finishing third among Cowboys receivers with 475 yards and four touchdowns. Flournoy could be in store for another jump in Year 3."

If Flournoy can establish himself as a reliable target for Dak Prescott in 2026, and build off of his impressive sophomore campaign, the decision to sign and trade Pickens in the offseason becomes much more realistic for the team.

Dallas is loaded at the position, so if the team can have another true threat emerge on the outside, they could avoid tying up another $40 million player at the position and restock the roster at a bigger area of need.

The Cowboys could always decide to keep Pickens after the year if he puts together another career year, but Flournoy's success could open the door for more options.

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