Re-examining Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons haul after trade deadline
The Dallas Cowboys did more than just dip their toes in the water prior to the NFL trade deadline. Owner Jerry Jones wasn't kidding when he teased that the team was making moves.
On Tuesday, the Cowboys made two major trades prior to the league deadline. The first move was bringing in Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson.
The second move, and arguably the biggest, was when the Cowboys made the decision to trade for New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.
No one can say that Jones isn't going all in with this team this season. However, even with these moves, the most talked about move in Dallas this season is still trading Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers.
Parsons was one of the biggest names on the roster and one of the best players. But the time for sulking over that move is long gone. The front office made moves on Tuesday that have them feeling they made the defense better.
But what did the team actually get in return for trading Parsons? Jon Machota of The Athletic shared what the Cowboys technically got in return for trading Parsons.
The Right Move?
The simple terms are the Cowboys trading Parsons, Mazi Smith, and a second-round pick for Williams, defensive tackle Kenny Clark, and a first-round pick.
Losing Parsons was more than losing a generational player. It was the fanbase losing someone who they felt was one of the heartbeats of the team. However, when you look at what the Cowboys turned that departure into, one can shape this into saying the defense got stronger.
There's no question that the defensive line has the potential to be one of the best in the league. Now, for the secondary, that's another story for another day. Today, fans should be happy about the moves made.
