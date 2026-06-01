Why George Pickens' Cowboys OTA Attendance Report Shouldn't Concern Fans

The Dallas Cowboys are kicking off OTAs on Monday and we have our first attendance report for wide receiver George Pickens.

Of course, Pickens is under the microscope because he's on the franchise tag and has yet to attend any portion of the voluntary offseason program.

While he hasn't been required to show up yet, doing so would put to rest fears that Pickens could hold out after not getting a long-term deal earlier this offseason.

With the Cowboys beginning a new part of the offseason Monday, players in the building for OTAs, but Pickens was not one of them, according to Clarence Hill Jr. of DLLS Cowboys.

"Cowboys insider said he has not seen George Pickens this morning," he wrote. "No surprise. It’s voluntary."

Why Cowboys fans shouldn't be concerned

Dallas Cowboys fans. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Hill lays out the first reason: Pickens still isn't required to show up for this portion of the offseason program, so he's not holding out by not attending OTAs.

Another reason is there are still five more OTAs sessions after Monday, so Pickens still has time to get on the practice field.

Here's a refresher on Dallas' full OTAs schedule, which should feature two sessions open to the media:

June 1-2

June 4

June 8-9

June 11

When does George Pickens have to show up?

Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Pickens does not have to be in the building for the Cowboys' offseason program until June 16. That's when mandatory minicamp begins.

If Pickens isn't in the house by that point, then it'll officially be a holdout. Dallas' mandatory minicamp will run from June 16-20.

What are the chances Pickens holds out?

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

While not zero, we would say it's highly unlikely Pickens will hold out. After all, if he intended to, it would have made no sense for him to sign the franchise tag and put himself in position to be fined.

Backing up our belief Pickens won't hold out is ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, who agrees Pickens will show up when necessary.

"He signed the franchise tag, $27 million," Fowler said. Hasn't really been a fixture in the building, kind of stayed away a little bit but I'm told he has worked with Dak Prescott this offseason offsite. Loves being a Cowboy, loves a long-term deal more. They weren't able to get one, but they're hopeful down the road they can work it out. But I don't expect a holdout at this point, should be locked in for the Cowboys in 2026."

This is great news for the Cowboys, who have seen no shortage of drama during the offseason in recent years.