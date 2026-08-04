Dallas Cowboys Injury Updates After Second Padded Practice of Training Camp

The Dallas Cowboys completed their second padded practice of training camp on Tuesday and we have a new round of injury updates after it.

Ahead of practice, head coach Brian Schottenheimer said tight end Princeton Fant, who exited Monday's practice due to a leg injury sustained after a collision with running back Israel Abanikanda, has a torn ACL and partially torn MCL.

As a result, Fant will miss the entire 2026 season.

The Cowboys got some positive injury updates on two different players, but there were also new additions to the list of the wounded.

DeMarvion Overshown, Tyler Guyton dealing with soreness

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton (60) prepares to enter the field prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both DeMarvion Overshown and Tyler Guyton are dealing with soreness.

Overshown's soreness is in his leg, and it resulted in him being limited at practice on Tuesday, according to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Meanwhile, Guyton is dealing with elbow soreness, Harris added.

All indications are there isn't much concern for either player, but their statuses will certainly be worth monitoring.

Good news for P.J. Locke, Jalen Thompson

Dallas Cowboys safety P.J. Locke. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Safety P.J. Locke, who was dealing with a hyperextended knee that forced him to miss multiple practices, returned to action Tuesday.

Locke had suffered the injury during the team's first practice of training camp, forcing his early exit.

As for Thompson, who is dealing with a hip flexor that he came down with on Day 2 of training camp, was outside and working with the rehab group during practice, Nick Harris of the Forth Worth Star-Telegram reported.

This amounts to a step in the right direction for Thompson, who had not been spotted outside since his injury.

Jonathan Bullard added to injury report

Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Veteran defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard is the newest player with an injury in training camp. Like Thompson, he was with the rehab group on Tuesday, Harris wrote.

Schotty said after practice that it's a hamstring issue for Bullard, but based on the fact that he was outside on Tuesday, it must not be anything significant.

Bullard was signed in free agency earlier this offseason and is slated to have a rotational role along the defensive line. Bullard figures to provide a boost to Dallas' run defense in 2026.

Alijah Clark injured during practice

Dallas Cowboys safety Alijah Clark. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cowboys safety Alijah Clark, who has been having an impressive training camp thus far, suffered an ankle injury and had to be helped off the field.

"Cowboys S Alijah Clark was just helped off the field and is moving very gingerly. He was in coverage on a deep ball that Cobie Durant tipped," Joseph Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News reported.

The severity of the injury has been revealed as of right now. We could get an update on Clark before practice on Wednesday.

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