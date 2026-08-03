Dallas Cowboys Mailbag: Biggest Questions After Week 1 of Training Camp

The Dallas Cowboys are set to embark on their second week of training camp, which will feature the team's first padded practice on Monday.

But before then, we're answering some of your biggest questions following everything we witnessed during the first week that saw Dallas take the practice field for three different sessions.

We've linked our practice recaps and more below so you can catch up on anything you've missed over the past week.

After that, you can check out our answers to the biggest questions from the first week of Cowboys training camp.

Camp recaps: Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3 | Winners, Losers Week 1

How are the starting competitions going?

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There hasn't been much to talk about at left tackle, as Tyler Guyton continues to get all of the reps with the first team. However, that could change this week.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer revealed the Cowboys were on a four-day rotation at left tackle, so we could see a change after Monday's padded practice, which will also be Dallas' fourth of training camp.

The expectation is Nate Thomas will be the next man up, but even if he does get his reps with the first team, he's really going to have to shine to unseat Guyton as the favorite after Guyton has dominated reps thus far.

Cobie Durant, Shavon Revel and Caelen Carson have gotten first-team looks in their battle for the CB2 spot. Durant has been the biggest standout, but we've seen Revel put some solid reps on tape.

"Observation: Cobie Durant is very, very sticky in coverage," Patrik Walker of the team's official website said. "Seems like he’s almost always stuck to the receiver’s hip during breaks and attempted double moves. He’s not biting, at all."

Going into the second week of training camp, Durant would be our pick to start instead of Revel, but things can change.

Who is the biggest standout among the rookies?

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaishawn Barham. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Caleb Downs has gotten a ton of praise throughout the offseason and has made plays at practice, but Jaishawn Barham has been all the rage at training camp thus far.

Day 3 was his best, with Barham making great plays in coverage and against the run. We've also seen Barham's versatility on full display, with defensive coordinator Christian Parker line him up along the edge on some snaps.

Jaishawn Barham is having a strong start to camp pic.twitter.com/Cpz4xH08O3 — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) August 1, 2026

The Michigan product's serious demeanor has been another hot topic of conversation. Barham is all about business and is fully focused on developing into the player the Cowboys hoped he could be when they drafted him in the third round in 2026.

"In case it isn't obvious, Barham has made it quickly known to those around the Cowboys that he'd prefer to let his play do the talking for him," Joseph Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News wrote after Barham declined an interview with him after his standout practice on Saturday.

Barham, who has gotten some looks with the first-team defense in camp, now has a chance to earn a starting role over veteran Dee Winters, and sooner rather than later.

Which under-the-radar player could make the cut?

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Josh Butler. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Keep Josh Butler in mind.

Butler, who has been with the Cowboys for the past two seasons but has appeared in just five games in that span, was one of the team's biggest standouts on Day 2, according to The Dallas Morning News' Joseph Hoyt.

The under the radar player who stood out: Josh Butler," Hoyt wrote.

Butler flashed sticky coverage in that session and was responsible for a pass break-up on a Joe Milton throw, which was also Milton's first incomplete pass of camp.

With DaRon Bland, Durant, Revel, Carson and rookie Devin Moore all set to make the roster, there isn't much room for anyone else. Butler now has a chance to steal what could be the final spot at cornerback.