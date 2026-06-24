Jake Ferguson, Haley Cavinder Wedding Highlights Special Cowboys Team Bond

The Dallas Cowboys wrapped up mandatory minicamp earlier this week, giving players approximately five weeks of time away from the field before it's time to jet off to Oxnard, California, for the start of training camp.

That allows players some free time to wrap up loose ends on their summer plans before dedicating the next few months to the 2026 NFL season.

For Cowboys Pro Bowl tight end Jake Ferguson, that meant marrying his longtime partner and fiancée, Haley Cavinder. The couple officially tied the knot over the weekend at The Biltmore Hotel in Miami.

Details and photos from the ceremony have been making the rounds on social media, with a special bond between the team's quarterbacks and tight end on full display.

Dak Prescott, Will Grier Play Role In Ferguson-Cavinder Ceremony

Dak Prescott, Brevyn Spann-Ford and Will Grier pictured at Jake Ferguson’s wedding pic.twitter.com/MXWqmfZuPh — FergSZN (@FergSZN) June 23, 2026

Photos from the wedding show Ferguson surrounded by his groomsmen, which included star quarterback Dak Prescott and fellow tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford. Former backup quarterback Will Grier, who some believe could eventually return to a coaching role with the team, held an even more special role.

According to online reports, Grier actually officiated the ceremony for Ferguson and Cavinder.

Those small details show just how strong of a bond there is between the Ferguson, Spann-Ford, and the quarterbacks, as they played a major role in one of the biggest moments of his life. And thanks to that chemistry, Ferguson has earned two Pro Bowl nods in the past three years.

Now, we'll have to see if he can keep up the momentum in 2026. Let's just hope he can leave the ranch fountain in the offseason.

Jake Ferguson did in fact



Get his ranch fountain https://t.co/wJdbgTuWlW pic.twitter.com/hrVqshoVul — FergSZN (@FergSZN) June 23, 2026

Jake Ferguson & Haley Cavinder Relationship History

Ferguson and Cavinder, who played college basketball at Fresno State and the University of Miami, began dating in 2023. According to Cavinder, Ferguson slid into her Instagram DMs and the rest was history.

Cavinder and her twin sister, Hanna, became social media megastars during their college careers and helped change the NIL game for female athletes. Haley boasts over 1 million followers on Instagram.

The following year, the two went publis with their relationship on TikTok, with Cavinder sharing a video compilation of the two together. She captioned the post, "God blessed me with my best friend, thank you for showing me the purest form of love."

After nearly two years of dating, Ferguson and Cavinder got engaged in April 2025.

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