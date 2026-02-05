Jake Ferguson's Fiancée Haley Cavinder Rocks Cowboy Hat in SI Swimsuit Covershoot

Dallas Cowboys star tight end Jake Ferguson wrapped up his second career Pro Bowl Games appearance earlier this week in San Francisco, and now it's time for his fiancée, Haley Cavinder, to celebrate a special moment.

Cavinder, a social media star with more than five million followers across her platforms and a former Division I basketball player, was announced as one of several NFL WAGs to be named a February 2026 Digital Cover Model for SI Swimsuit.

In her covershoot, Cavinder channels her own inner cowgirl.

The shoot went down in Fort Myers, Florida, with photographer Katherine Goguen. The shoot "leaned into the Dallas Cowboys’ color palette, featuring shades of blue and white."

Cavinder was one of six NFL WAGs to participate in the shoot, joining Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany; Normani, an R&B star and fiancee of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf; Green Bay Packers star Jordan Love's wife and professional volleyball player Ronika; Claire Kittle, the wife of San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle; and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff's wife and longtime SI Swimsuit model Christen.

Additional photos from Cavinder's Fort Myers photoshoot can be seen here.

Jake Ferguson & Haley Cavinder Timeline

Ferguson and Cavinder have been dating since 2023. The couple met after Ferguson slid into her DMs on Instagram, according to Haley.

In 2024, Cavinder went public with her relationship with Ferguson on TikTok, writing, “God blessed me with my best friend, thank you for showing me the purest form of love," and the rest is history.

In April 2025, she went from girlfriend to fiancée.

Cavinder first broke onto the scene with his sister Hanna on social media. The "Cavinder Twins" exploded in popularity and were trailblazers in the NIL era. Haley and Hanna wrapped up their college basketball careers at the University of Miami last season.

