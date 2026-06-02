James Houston Gets New Dallas Cowboys Jersey Number Ahead Of 2026 Season

The Dallas Cowboys are ramping up preparations for the 2026 season, with the start of organized team activities (OTAs) on Monday, June 1. As the team gears up for what is hopefully a bounce-back year, there will be some major changes on defense.

Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker is revamping the roster on the defensive side of the ball and has brought in several players that will bring his versatile scheme to life, with some talented veterans in free agency and with an incredible haul in the 2026 NFL draft.

While there are many new faces in Big D, there are a lot of returning players who will be looking to re-establish their roles in the new scheme. One of those players is veteran pass rusher James Houston.

Houston had a career resurgence last season during his first year in Dallas, but his second season with the Cowboys will come with a fresh start as he changes jersey numbers.

New Look James Houston

Dallas Cowboys linebacker James Houston celebrates an interception return for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

During his first year with the Cowboys, Houston rocked the No. 53 jersey number.

As he gears up for his second year with the team, Houston is making the change to No. 41, which was last worn by rising star Donovan Ezeiruaku during his rookie campaign. Houston wore No. 41 during his final stint with the Detroit Lions, so there is some sentimental value.

Dallas Cowboys EDGE James Houston is wearing number 41. Last assigned to Donovan Ezeiraku. #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/t7YDvqNMwE — NFL Jersey Numbers (@nfl_jersey_num) June 1, 2026

Hopefully Houston will continue the success he found in 2025 and continue wreaking havoc in opposing defenses in the No. 41.

Last season, Houston appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys, recording 35 total tackles, 13 quarterback hits, six tackles for a loss, 5.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.

One of the biggest battles for Houston during the offseason program will be showing that he can continue playing at a high level and earn his role in Parker's defense. After the Cowboys traded for Rashan Gary at the start of the new league year and selecting Malachi Lawrence in the first round of this year's draft, Houston could risk getting buried on the depth chart.

If that is the case, he could turn into a potential trade candidate for the Cowboys during the preseason or training camp, so that will be something to watch as he aims to get comfortable in his new number.

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