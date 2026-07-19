Malachi Lawrence Steps Into Perfect Situation With Dallas Cowboys

It's hard enough for a rookie like Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Malachi Lawrence to make the jump into the NFL, but it's even more difficult when the rookie is expected to anchor an entire position group.

Luckily for Lawrence, even though he's on a team that desperately needs more production from its pass-rush, he won't have to be the alpha in the edge rushers room in Year 1, which amounts to an ideal setup for a rookie.

Lawrence is slated to play behind both Rashan Gary, the Cowboys' big-ticket offseason trade acquisition, and Donovan Ezeiruaku, Dallas' second-round pick from last year.

Taking it a step further, Lawrence is surrounded by other veterans, including Sam Williams and James Houston, both of whom should factor into the equation in some way.

But that doesn't mean Lawerence doesn't have high expectations. After all, that is standard with a first-round pick and at some point over his first two years in the NFL, he's going to have to at least make progress toward meeting those expectations.

However, Lawrence will get a bit more leash with fans than most first-round selections because he isn't expected to be the main force in Dallas' pass-rush in 2026, or at least he shouldn't be.

Another thing taking pressure off Lawrence is the fact that he is in the enormous shadow of fellow first-round pick Caleb Downs, who was drafted 12 spots ahead of him and enters the NFL with a ton of hype after Downs was widely viewed as one of the very best players in the entire 2026 NFL Draft.

"I'm kind of used to being in the shadows," Lawrence told Tommy Yarrish of the team's official website. "It doesn't faze me. Once the time comes, people will see the work that you put in."

None of this is to say we should completely rule out Lawrence becoming a starter and making a big impact in his first season because that is most definitely possible.

What we are saying is that Lawrence is probably the third-most important piece in a key position group and that's a perfect situation for him to be stepping into.

Malachi Lawrence has plenty of help

Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Malachi Lawrence. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lawrence has a lot on his plate ahead of his first season in the NFL. Not only is he learning a new playbook and scheme, he's transitioning from playing defensive end at UCF to outside linebacker with the Cowboys.

"It's been fun getting to learn a new playbook, new defense, new scheme kind of. I'm transitioning to more of an outside linebacker position than defensive end than I was at UCF in the 4-2-5," Lawrence said. "Learning the techniques, really."

Lawrence is going to have plenty of help, though.

We already mentioned the slew of veterans he has around him in the edge rushers room. Lawrence also has a hands-on defensive coordinator in Christian Parker, as well as pass-rush guru and Cowboys coach, Brandon Jordan.

That doesn't mean Lawrence's transition to the NFL will be easy, but there's no doubt he's in a better situation than most rookies.