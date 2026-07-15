Why Dallas Cowboys Defense Might be Overhyped Entering 2026

The Dallas Cowboys had one of the worst defenses in the NFL has seen in recent years in 2025. They finished last in the league in point surrendered, giving up 511, and were 30th in yardage, giving up 6,409 yards to opposing offenses. That was the main reason for their 7-9-1 finish and led to the firing of defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus after just one season.

Jerry Jones vowed to fix the defense this offseason, and that began with the hiring of Christian Parker who was the pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach for the Philadelphia Eagles previously. Parker has been praised as a potential head coach in waiting, and his hiring alone led to a lot of buzz. That excitement turned into genuine hype when the Cowboys overhauled their defense in free agency and the NFL draft.

Dallas brought in veterans Rashan Gary at EDGE, Dee Winters at linebacker, Cobie Durant at cornerback, and Jalen Thompson and P.J. Locke at safety. In the draft, they added two defenders in the first round in Ohio State safety Caleb Downs and UCF defensive end Malachi Lawrence. There's also a lot of excitement for Michigan linebacker Jaishawn Barham, who was selected in Round 3.

Are we expecting too much from the Dallas defense?

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker speaks with wide receiver PJ Locke during practice. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it's completely normal to have hope for improvement, especially after so many moves, one fan wrote into DallasCowboys.com and asked if the hype was a little too much. That question was answered by Nick Eatman and Kurt Daniels, who said it truly depends on what the expectations are. Eatman stated that if fans are expecting Dallas to emerge as one of the best defenses in the NFL, then they can expect to be let down.

"But if the hype is something more unrealistic - such as, this defense is completely fixed and going to be one of the best in the league, then I think that's where fans can experience a serious letdown," Eatman wrote.

That said, if fans are expecting them to be better than the historically bad defense we saw in 2025, then they're likely to be satisfied with the results. That could also be enough to finally help them get back into the postseason, considering how elite their offense has proven to be.

Christian Parker, new additions will need time

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker is interviewed after practice at the Ford Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Daniels said the biggest thing fans need to be prepared for is the time it will take for the defense to jell. Not only is Parker a first-time defensive coordinator, but more than half of the defense is going to be new. He cautions fans to have patience, and discussed how even the experienced Dan Quinn, who was wildly successful as a defensive coordinator in Dallas, needed time before hitting his stride.

"Consider that even in Dan Quinn's first six games with the Cowboys as defensive coordinator in 2021, the team gave up an average of 24.3 points. After coming back from the bye in Week 7 of that season, Dallas surrendered only 19.3 points per game. The team then finished fifth in the NFL for fewest points allowed in each of the next two years," Daniels wrote.

Parker has all the tools to be a successful coach, and the defensive roster is much better than what Dallas had in 2025. The good news is that they're trending in the right direction, fans just shouldn't expect the Doomsday Defense to be on the field in Week 1.

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