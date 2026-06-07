NFL Insider Thinks Cowboys Could Make Another Run at Maxx Crosby Trade With Raiders

The Dallas Cowboys have had a good offseason, but it could have been even better if they pulled off a trade for Las Vegas Raiders star edge rusher Maxx Crosby.

As we now know, that was close to happening. The Cowboys were in hot pursuit of Crosby earlier this offseason, ESPN reported, and made three separate offers for the five-time Pro Bowler before the Baltimore Ravens beat them out.

Since then, the trade was nixed because of a failed physical and Crosby is now back and re-committed to the Raiders. Meanwhile, owner Jerry Jones hasn't completely ruled out pursuing Crosby again.

“We’re pretty far down the road relative to what our plans are,” he said when asked about Crosby. “So, while I don’t anticipate it, I don’t want to rule anything out.”

Could Cowboys make another run at Crosby?

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Trade buzz surrounding Crosby has died down in recent months, but ESPN's Dan Graziano believes it's possible he could still get traded down the road and Dallas could make another run at Crosby if that happens.

"Crosby might stick with the Raiders all year at this point, but if he's going to get traded at all, we're probably looking at something in-season ahead of the deadline," he said. "If a team such as the Cowboys, Bills, Bears or Patriots finds itself in contention and in need of an impact pass rusher, things could get interesting here again."

There is clearly no inside information here and Graziano is only going off logic, but it's sound logic, and for a few reasons.

If the Raiders find themselves in the midst of yet another losing season, we could see the veteran ask for another trade.

And, we could also see the Raiders oblige that demand because of their need for draft capital to aid in the rebuild, and because it just makes sense for Las Vegas to trade Crosby before he declines.

As for the Cowboys, while they should have an improved edge rusher group in 2026, there is no guarantee that will be the case, so it's conceivable they'll be sniffing around for a blockbuster edge rusher trade once again at the deadline.

The problem is that so will other teams and that could make a trade for Crosby very expensive and we've already seen that Dallas is hesitant to give up the farm for him.

But with Jones admitting he has extra urgency to win a Super Bowl these days, and if the Cowboys can prove they are a Crosby trade away from contending before the deadline hits, we could see the Cowboys pulling out all the stops to get him.