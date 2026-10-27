Jerry Jones Isn't Optimistic About Cowboys' Chances of Making Trade to Improve Defense

Back in training camp, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it very clear he's open to making moves.

And that has continued to be the case during the 2026 season, even after the blockbuster deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers for cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

However, being open to making a big trade and actually being able to pull one off are two very different things. It takes two to tango and Jones not only has to find something that makes sense and can make a big impact, but the price has to be right, too.

On Tuesday, Jones was once again asked if he'd be open to making another trade to add to the Cowboys' defense.

He reiterated that he is, but he noted that it's "unlikely" Dallas will be able to pull something off.

"If we could do it where we sit right now, I would add to it," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan (H/T Tommy Yarrish of DallasCowboys.com). "But the adding to it is a big statement. It's unlikely we'll get the opportunity from outside coming in. But if it's there, I'll do it."

Smaller trades will likely be available for Jones, but the Cowboys' defense needs something significant to try and fix what is a very broken unit — and even then that might not be enough.

This defense is more than just one player away. There are so many issues and defensive coordinator Christian Parker's play-calling is among them, which leaves little faith Parker will actually be able to maximize whoever Jones brings in.

What do the Cowboys need?

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) walks on the field between plays against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest need the Cowboys have comes at edge rusher. Dallas' group has just 3.5 sacks, with Donovan Ezeiruaku leading the way with 1.5, followed by Rashan Gary and Malachi Lawrence each having one. Von Miller has been a total zero, both literally and figuratively.

The problem is that the Cowboys need to add an elite edge rusher and those guys are rarely available. Maxx Crosby has been a name often mentioned for the Cowboys, but with the Las Vegas Raiders not being as bad as expected, it's possible he's going to stay.

There should be options on the next tier, with guys like the Arizona Cardinals' Josh Sweat and the Los Angeles Chargers' Khalil Mack likely to be among the best options out there, but the Cowboys have to compete with several other teams in the market for an addition and Dallas' stockpile of draft picks is low.

Knowing all of that, Cowboys fans need to seriously temper their expectations for what Dallas will do at the trade deadline.

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