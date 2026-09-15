8 Best Jerry Jones Quotes Following Cowboys' Week 1 Loss to Giants

As he normally is, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was a guest on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday morning and shared his thoughts on the team's disappointing Week 1 loss to the New York Giants.

As you'd expect, Jones expressed frustration and disappointment with the loss, which was a tough one to swallow considering all of the hype surrounding a Cowboys defense that didn't look to be improved.

"We're all very disappointed," he said. "Having said that, though, the question is, 'OK, what are we going to do about it?' The real world is that we are where we thought we were relative to continually working on the things that you saw kick us in the butt (Sunday night). We're going to continue (working on) that."

Here's seven more of the best quotes from Jones' appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday.

Jones on remaining optimisic

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the field before a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even with how brutal things were on Sunday night, Jones is not going to be hitting the panic button yet, and there is a good reason for that.

The Cowboys have a lot of new pieces on defense and those pieces are not going to fit together perfectly right away. Jones pointed to the early days of his ownership as an example.

"The last time that I was involved in as much change as we have made this year was the first year that I bought the Dallas Cowboys and we won one game," Jones said. "I think that’s an explanation, a valid one. There’s a lot of change to that side of the ball. We’re very optimistic that we can play better right now than what we played there Sunday night.”

Jones went on to note the two teams that made it to the Super Bowl in 2025, the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots, both lost their Week 1 games, and the 1993 Cowboys did, also.

"The two teams that played in the Super Bowl last year, they both lost their opening game," Jones said. "Both of them evolved as the season went along. I've lost the first game (1993) and won the Super Bowl."

Jones still went on to make sure that he made it clear that winning in Week 1 is important, though. He also said it's not time to abandon the plan on defense yet.

"The first game for this team was unquestionably important. Don't get it wrong. But we (have to) keep in place where we're trying to go with this group," he added. "I saw nothing on review yesterday that tells us that we should depart away from the plan that we've got about getting better on defense that we've been (working on) since last year."

Jones on adding more help on defense

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) fumbles the football on a run during a week one opening game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys at Metlife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jones still isn't ruling out the Cowboys making an addition, but he doesn't see doing so simply in response to what happened in Week 1 as being "practical."

Another problem for the Cowboys making a substantial move is teams aren't really looking to deal at this time of year, which he alluded to.

"If you wanted to, this is a narrow window of making changes on the roster, at this date. You don't have a lot of moving around relative to where you were at other parts of the year. It's not something where you come in and say, 'We're going to reshuffle this deck' after your first game. That's not practical," Jones explained.

Jones on Dak's INT, the offensive struggles

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) warms up before a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dak Prescott threw a costly interception near the end of the first half that gave the Giants great field position and led to them scoring a touchdown.

Jones said Dak's pick was "definitely the turning point in the game."

Prescott said after the contest that he was actually trying to throw the ball away, which makes sense because he was on the run and under pressure and couldn't find an open receiver. He simply did not get enough mustard on it to get it to the sideline.

Jones was also asked about Javonte Williams' inexcusable taunting penalty and George Pickens' drops.

The Cowboys owner isn't concerned those kinds of things will happen again.

"I don't anticipate the three plays that you're referring to right here and the people involved in them, I don't anticipate that to be the case as we go forward," Jones explained. "I think those plays, those players are very capable of 9 out of 10 times, and maybe that was the one time that we'll see all year hopefully, will not make those plays and have that result."

Jones on communication, LB issues

New York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely (9) scores a touchdown defended by Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (26) and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (0) during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just as we all saw, Jones recognized the communication issues on defense. And, more specifically, he pointed to an issue at linebacker.

“Communicate better. The (linebackers) have to fill their assigned areas on the defense," Jones said.

The fact that Jones shouted out the defense makes us wonder if he might target that position for an addition. It's even more possible with DeMarvion Overshown hurt.

By the way, Bobby Wagner is still available.

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