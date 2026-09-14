Christian Parker's Cowboys Debut Was Even Worse Than Fans Realize
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The Dallas Cowboys had an awful defense last year under Matt Eberflus.
And though the team is only one game into the 2026 season, it's not a stretch to say that the Cowboys defense looked even worse under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker in his debut.
The Cowboys dropped their season opener to the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday night in a 28-20 loss, and fans would likely argue that the game wasn't even that close.
The Giants gashed Parker's new-look defense the entire evening. As bad as the film is, the stats show it was even more nightmarish than fans realize.
Cowboys Defense Had One of NFL's Worst Games Since Week 1 of 2025
Dallas' defensive production against New York wasn't just the worst in the NFL in Week 1 -- it was one of the worst in the league since the beginning of last season.
Against the Giants, the Cowboys defense ranked 571 among 574 total defensive performances since Week 1 of 2025 based on estimated points allowed per drive, according to The Ringer's Sheil Kapadia.
The Dallas defense had one game that ranked worse under Eberflus last season.
On top of that, the Giants went 4 of 4 in the red zone on Sunday night and had the highest third-down conversion rate in the league, pending what happens on Monday Night Football between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos.
There's Simply No Excuses for the Cowboys
Coaching aside, the Cowboys simply have too much talent on defense to have the kind of performance they did against the Giants.
Dallas has some elite players on the defensive line in Quinnen Williams, Donovan Ezeiruaku, Kenny Clark and Rashan Gary, along with former All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland in the secondary.
That's not to mention the addition of rookie safety Caleb Downs, who had one of the best plays for the Dallas defense on Sunday night with an impressive strip-sack on Jaxson Dart.
The good thing is, it can't get too much worse. After all, the Dallas offense didn't exactly do its part either in the first half, which could have covered up some of the miscues by Parker's unit. It's hard to imagine George Pickens dropping multiple passes in a game again this season and Dak Prescott finishing with just 175 passing yards.
Still, Parker will need to figure things out fast. If the Cowboys repeat what happened in Week 1, they will likely fall to 0-2 with a home loss to the Washington Commanders.
For Dallas fans, the season will already feel over before it really began if this ends up happening.
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Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.Follow ZachDimmitt7