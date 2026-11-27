Every week, the Dallas Cowboys find new ways to lose. On Thanksgiving Day, the holiday was spoiled after an unbelievable collapse at home against the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles.

In what was essentially a must-win game, the Cowboys fell apart, thanks to complete incompetency from the coaching staff, a lack of leadership, and another brutal defensive performance. Dallas lost, 39-38, on a field goal in the closing seconds.

But it should have never even gotten to that point. With the third quarter winding down, the Cowboys held a 31-10 lead.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer watches game play against the Tennessee Titans | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thursday's loss will officially go down as the largest Thanksgiving collapse in NFL history, with Dallas' win probability sitting at 99.4 percent after Brandon Aubrey's missed field goal at 3:35 in the third quarter. Then, with less than two minutes remaining in the game, the Cowboys had a 94 percent win probability before their epic collapse.

It was completely unacceptable down the stretch, with the offense, defense and especially special teams falling apart at the seams.

After the game, Jerry Jones spoke to the media and did something he rarely does: accepted some blame for the loss, but he also directed some at the coaches, which is understandable with some of the questionable calls we saw down the stretch.

Jerry Jones Accepts Some Blame For Cowboys' Inexcusible Loss

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones in his opening comments after the 39-38 loss to the Eagles:



“Ownership, coaching, all of it is responsible for what we saw at the end of that game.” pic.twitter.com/xEvjukeG2D — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) November 27, 2026

"Still having to realize that we ended up on the bad end of that score," Jones said during his post-game media scrum. "This locker room does. It's a bitter disappointment to have done some things early that we did and then turn around and every phase of it, every phase. That's a part of a game like this.

"Ownership, coaching, everybody is responsible for what we saw at the end of the day."

After a collapse of that nature, someone needs to be fired. Fire head coach Brian Schottenheimer. Fire special coordinator Nick Sorensen. Fire the entire staff, because there was no excuse for that loss and it's could be the final nail in the coffin for Dallas this season.

Unfortunately, Jerry Jones doesn't seem like he has any changes in mind.

Jerry Jones says there are no considerations to coaching changes in the next 11 days before the Cowboys’ next game pic.twitter.com/gHGJk8wNGY — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) November 27, 2026

"No, I wouldn't anticipate that, no," Jones said when asked if any coaching changes are on the table. "At this juncture, we can give ourselves a better chance to win these coming games and be competitive, in my mind, without coaching changes at this time."

It's going to be a long final five weeks of the season.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —