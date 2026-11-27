Just when we thought the Dallas Cowboys couldn't get any worse on defense, they went out and surprised us all. Dallas gave up a 31-10 lead in the second half to the Philadelphia Eagles, allowing Joe Milton III to throw for 331 yards with three touchdowns.

This loss drops them to 5-7 and all but ends their playoff hopes. As painful as this loss was, it might not get any easier. The Cowboys have a tough schedule which is why Chris Canty recently said this week could be the final win Dallas gets to enjoy this year. They didn't even get that chance after giving up 22 points in the fourth quarter.

With this one in the books, let's look back and identify who stood out as winners and losers for the Cowboys.

Winner: KaVontae Turpin, WR

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Kavontae Turpin runs in for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

KaVontae Turpin has now scored in back-to-back games for the first time this season. He ripped off a 22-yard touchdown run against the Tennessee Titans in Week 11 and was back in the end zone against the Eagles. This time, Turpin took a short pass from Dak Prescott and took off for a 31-yard touchdown reception (with an assist from CeeDee Lamb who had a great block to keep Turpin's path clear).

KAVONTAE TURPIN IS TOO FAST



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Loser: Cobie Durant, CB

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith catches a pass in front of Dallas Cowboys cornerback Cobie Durant. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the Cowboys' underrated signings this offseason was Cobie Durant, who had six interceptions for the Los Angeles Rams in the regular season and playoffs combined. He's been decent overall for a struggling Dallas defense, but was on the wrong side of a 64-yard touchdown pass from Joe Milton to DeVonta Smith. Durant was in position to make a play, but slipped and allowed Smith to haul in an amazing reception.

Durant had an interception, which could have iced the game if not for a missed field goal from Brandon Aubrey. He was then targeted again on the ensuing drive and gave up a huge touchdown to rookie Makai Lemon.

Winner: Quinnen Williams, DT

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams celebrates a sack during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a slow start to the season, Quinnen Williams has been on fire in recent weeks. He entered this game with eight sacks, including two against the Titans. As impressive as he's been in getting after the quarterback, Williams is just as dangerous against the run. He reminded us of that when he stuffed Saquon Barkley for a one-yard loss on fourth-and-one, putting an end to the Eagles' opening drive.

Quinnen Williams and the Cowboys' defense is up to the task on 4th down 😤



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Williams ended the second drive of the game for the Eagles as well by chasing down Joe Milton on third-and-five. Williams pushed Milton out of bounds for no gain and was credited with his ninth sack of the season. It was also his sixth over the past seven games.

Loser: Von Miller, OLB

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Von Miller rushes the line during the game between the Cowboys and the Titans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Von Miller was on the field quite a bit on Thursday, but finished with no tackles and again failed to get a sack. He had chances, but was unable to bring Joe Milton down, and often allowed the former Dallas quarterback to get out of the pocket to make deep throws.

Miller was supposed to give the Cowboys a veteran presence in the pass-rushing department, but has been a non-factor this season, which is frustrating considering the rest of the front seven has been able to produce.

Winner: CeeDee Lamb, WR

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb runs after a catch against the Philadelphia Eagles. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This was a great matchup to watch as CeeDee Lamb was going one-on-one with Quinyon Mithcell often. Mitchell had a few solid reps, but overall, Lamb was the winner in this battle. The seventh-year wideout had seven receptions for 134 yards and drew multiple flags as well. It was another dominant performance for Lamb, who is having the best season of his career.

Loser: Nick Sorensen, Special Teams Coach

Dallas Cowboys special teams coordinator coach Nick Sorensen at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Special teams has been a sore spot for the Cowboys all season and that was the case again in Week 12. Dallas allowed a blocked punt in the fourth quarter, which was recovered by Kenny Moore for a touchdown. After Dak Prescott responded with a touchdown on offense, special teams again let them down by allowing a 55-yard kickoff return.

That gave the Eagles a short field as they scored in 1:02 to cut it to one score again. As if that wasn't enough, Brandon Aubrey missed another kick that could have put the game away. That's an indictment of special teams coordinator Nick Sorensen, whose unit has been a mess all year.

Winner: Javonte Williams, RB

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams runs for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Philadelphia won the toss and deferred, which ended up giving the Cowboys some momentum. Dallas marched down the field for an 11-play, 77-yard drive. Javonte Williams capped things off with a one-yard touchdown run, which was his 13th total touchdown on the season.

Williams also had 13 touchdowns during his first year with the Cowboys, giving him 26 over the past two years. That's significant since he surpassed Ezekiel Elliott for the most touchdowns by a running back during his first two years in Dallas.

After his touchdown to open the game, Javonte Williams now has 26 total touchdowns since joining Dallas in 2025. He passed Ezekiel Elliott (25) for the most touchdowns by a Dallas running back in his first two seasons with the team. pic.twitter.com/1gtuLRim19 — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) November 26, 2026

Williams wasn't done there, either. He had two more scores in the first half, scoring a 12-yard rushing touchdown and a 12-yard receiving touchdown.

Javonte Williams first half hat trick!



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Williams ended the day with 101 yards on 29 receptions and added 22 yards on three receptions.

Loser: Brandon Aubrey, K

Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey looks on during the game between the Cowboys and the 49ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Giving up a 31-10 lead is bad enough, but the Cowboys still had a chance to escape with a win. All they needed was a 40-yard field goal from the highest-paid kicker in the league. That didn't happen as Brandon Aubrey was wide on his late attempt. That was the sixth miss of the season for Aubrey, although this one hurt more than any other.

Loser: Brian Schottenheimer, Head Coach

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer is seen against the Philadelphia Eagles. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There was no bigger loser in this one than Brian Schottenheimer. He made multiple blunders on the sideline, including two bad challenges (one was not allowed though). Schottenheimer also called the most predictable play ever on fourth-and-one with less than a minute remaining. Everyone in the building knew he was going to throw a slant, and the Eagles played it perfectly, allowing them to sack Prescott and get the ball near midfield.

The Eagles' game-winning drive was just 11 yards, which means the Cowboys likely win if Schottenheimer makes the smart call and punts. He didn't and he's now 5-7 and it's hard to understand how he still has a job at this point.

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