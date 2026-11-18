The change that Dallas Cowboys fans have been calling for finally came on Wednesday morning, with reports that defensive coordinator Christian Parker has been stripped of play-calling duties.

Play-calling duties now belong to Mike Pettine, who the team hired as a senior defensive assistant earlier this season. When Pettine was brought in after the Cowboys' early defensive struggles, it was a safety net for the Cowboys. It turned out to be a safety net the team needed.

Parker never showed the ability or willingness to adapt his game plans, and after Brian Schottenheimer threw him under the bus following Sunday's second-half collapse against the San Francisco 49ers, the writing was on the wall.

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker with head coach Brian Schottenheimer at training camp | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schottenheimer refused to give Parker a vote of confidence earlier in the week, and now everyone is left wondering what his long-term future with the team could be. Without play-calling duties, Parker is a defensive coordinator in title only, which means he is expendable once Dallas' season is over.

Who could be the next defensive coordinator in Dallas if the team moves on from Parker in the offseason? Let's take a look at the three realistic options.

Mike Pettine

Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

If the Cowboys' defense can improve with Pettine calling plays and the team miraculously wins the NFC East to punch its ticket to the postseason, it may just save Schottenheimer's job. And if Schottenheimer gets another crack at leading the Cowboys after struggling in back-to-back seasons, he may just owe Pettine a favor.

Pettine brings previous head coaching experience and a lengthy resume, and he would add some stability and continuity to the staff that has already gone through four defensive coordinators in the past four seasons.

Jim Schwartz

Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz works the sideline | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Schwartz fits the mold of what Jerry Jones has previously looked for in his defensive coordinators. Jones loves to hire assistants with previous head coaching experience, and Schwartz checks that box. After the failed Parker experiment, it would make sense for Jones to go back to his old ways.

Schwartz most recently served as defensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns, and watched Myles Garrett win back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year awards.

Clean House

The best option for the Cowboys would be to completely clean house. Fire Brian Schottenheimer, and let the team's next leading man hand-pick who he has confidence in.

If the team crumbles down the final stretch of the season, it's not fair for Parker to be the only coach who is being held accountable. It all starts at the top, and we know Jerry Jones isn't going to fire himself, so the team should start by firing Brian Schottenheimer, hiring a defense-minded head coach, and letting them pick a protege they can help mold.

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