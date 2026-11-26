It's been an up-and-down season for the Dallas Cowboys, but today is a day to recognize the positive moments. After weeks of waxing poetic about how terrible the defense is and how it may be time to move on from head coach Brian Schottenheimer, let's look at things through a more optimistic lens in the spirit of the holiday.

Dallas welcomes the Philadelphia Eagles to AT&T Stadium on Thursday evening, and if the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook are to be believed, we could have something to be thankful for by the end of the day.

The Cowboys enter the game as 8.5-point favorites at home, so as long as the team takes care of business like it did a week ago and for the past four Thanksgivings, we can end the day on a high note.

A view of a Dallas Cowboys fan wearing a turkey helmet before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders | USA TODAY Sports

But while we wait for today's result, let's take a look at three things Cowboys Nation should be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

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The Philadelphia Eagles

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks on after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sure, the NFL didn't anticipate the Cowboys and Eagles sitting where they currently are when the season began, but after picking up a win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 11, the Cowboys have an opportunity to end the month on a winning streak for the first time this year.

The Eagles have been awful, and while they are coming off a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Cowboys should have the upper hand. And who wants to sit around on the holiday watching their favorite team lose? The NFL is giving Dallas a chance to keep the vibes high.

Chaotic Division

NFC East helmets of the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After how poorly the Cowboys started the regular season, the team has no business being in the playoff mix. The defense has been putrid, and the offense has had its share of stumbles. But because of the chaos in the division, the Cowboys still have a chance.

The New York Giants and Eagles are both down their starting quarterbacks, while Washington Commanders star Jayden Daniels also missed some time with a dislocated elbow. That has kept the division race tight, so as long as Dallas can do its job, the NFC East title is within reach.

New York Giants (6-3-1) Dallas Cowboys (5-6) Washington Commanders (4-5-1) Philadelphia Eagles (3-7)

There is still a chance to turn things around, but it all starts on Thanksgiving Day.

The Pittsburgh Steelers

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Joey Porter Jr. checks the replay screen during the game against the Tennessee Titans at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of chaos, thank you to the Pittsburgh Steelers. If it weren't for the organization, the Cowboys wouldn't be without two of their best players on the roster. Last year, the Cowboys traded for star wide receiver George Pickens, and he's helped to open up the offense. This year, an even bigger addition was made.

Yes, it's nice to have a flashy offense, but the reason the Cowboys haven't been able to accomplish anything in recent years is because of the defensive struggles. The team went out and acquired cornerback Joey Porter Jr. from Pittsburgh, and he's been the definition of a shutdown corner.

In his six games since joining the Cowboys, Porter has allowed only five catches on 15 targets for 35 yards and no touchdowns allowed. Porter has added five pass breakups, and he's done all of this while dealing with a nagging foot injury. He is the type of superstar you can build your defense around.

Both players have contract situations that will need to be addressed in the offseason, but that isn't today. Today, we can just be thankful that they have the star on their helmets and can help lift the team to victory over the visiting Eagles.

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