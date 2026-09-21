Cowboys Injury Updates Are Devastating News For Already Ailing Secondary

The Dallas Cowboys fought their way into the win column in Week 2, scoring an impressive win over the Washington Commanders in the team's home opener. Unfortunately, the win came at a cost.

After losing starting safety Malik Hooker to a broken forearm and rising star linebacker DeMarvion Overshown to a strained hamstring in the season opener, the team saw two more key defensive players go down with injuries in Week 2.

Dallas lost cornerback Cobie Durant to a hamstring injury and safety P.J. Locke to a foot injury against the Commanders, delivering a devastating blow to the team's secondary depth.

On Monday, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer shared the latest on Locke and Durant, which leaves the team in a difficult spot ahead of their Week 3 trip to Rio de Janeiro to take on former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

PJ Locke & Cobie Durant Injury Updates

Dallas Cowboys safety P.J. Locke at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Schottenheimer, Durant is dealing with a hamstring strain, while Locke is suffering from a torn plantar fascia. Both men could be sidelined for multiple weeks.

If there is any silver lining, it's that Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones told 105.3 The Fan that he does not expect either player to be placed on injured reserve. Let's hope that neither player experiences a setback during the recovery.

With the latest developments, the Cowboys find themselves in desperate need of secondary help. The defensive backfield was already one of the team's biggest weaknesses, and now they are short-handed. We'll have to see what moves, if any, the team makes to address the lack of depth.

In the meantime, the Cowboys have an in-house replacement who will need to step up in a big way: second-year cornerback Shavon Revel. Revel is in line for increased reps in the wake of Durant's absence, so the team will work to make sure he is ready to go next weekend.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. intercepts a pass against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Revel had a strong showing during training camp and the preseason, so hopefully that will translate to a meaningful regular season game when he gets an increased opportunity to make his impact felt.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Ravens at the iconic Maracanã Stadium, which will be a designated home game for Dallas, is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.

The international showdown, which is the league's first-ever game in Rio de Janeiro, will be called by Jim Nantz and JJ Watt, with Tracy Wolfson providing updates from the sideline.

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