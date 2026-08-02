Jordyn Brooks Rumor Squashes Buzz Surrounding Cowboys-Dolphins Trade

When the Miami Dolphins signed linebacker Jordyn Brooks to a new contract last week, it was believed that any hope the Dallas Cowboys had of trading for him was dead.

Then, trade chatter surrounding the 2025 All-Pro was reignited after Bryan Broaddus of 105.3 The Fan suggested Dallas could still trade for him.

However, it didn't take long for that idea to get shot down.

On Saturday, Nick Harris of the Forth Worth Star-Telegram said that, after "talking to a couple of folks," there is no interest on Miami's part when it comes to unloading Brooks and he and the Dolphins are "locked in" for 2026.

"There was more to it before the draft, but Brooks and Miami are locked in heading into 2026 after getting the extension done," he reported. "They don’t have any interest in dealing him."

The Cowboys were linked to Brooks before the draft when it was reported Dallas had inquired about him, and we always figured there remained a chance a deal could still happen until the Dolphins inked Brooks to the aforementioned extension.

Never say never in the NFL, but for now it doesn't look like we should be expecting a Brooks to Cowboys deal anytime soon.

Why Cowboys could use more LB help

There's no doubt the Cowboys have a stronger linebackers room this year, but that doesn't mean it's a sure thing.

We know about DeMarvion Overshown's injury history, which makes him a bit of a wild card. Dee Winters is not what we would consider a top-notch starter, and Shemar James and Jaishawn Barham both lack experience.

There is a lot of promise in the room, but also the potential for a disappointing showing overall, which is why the Cowboys could use a more proven commodity, which Brooks would have been.

If an opportunity for the Cowboys to improve the room presents itself, it's a safe bet Dallas will pounce after recent comments made by both Jerry and Stephen Jones.

Jerry mentioned linebacker as a position the team could add to.

“We’ve got several things that we’re considering right now: some of it trades, some of it signing guys, because a lot of these older guys who still have treads on the tires can come in and help you," Stephen Jones said.

"Really, you named it there at linebacker, but I don’t want to isolate," Jerry Jones said. "Again, a top pick is expendable this year for me to add to somebody that meaningfully, would be pretty obvious, help us now, and we would have the right kind of spot on our team for it."

When talking about linebacker, there is one very intriguing option out there in Bobby Wagner, who we've heard head coach Brian Schottenheimer heap praise on this offseason.

Wagner is 36 but showed he still has some tread on the tires in what was another strong season for him in 2025. He would be an ideal addition to fortify Dallas' linebackers room for this season.