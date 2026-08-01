Cowboys Trade Buzz Reignites Around All-Pro Defender

The Dallas Cowboys continue to tease a potential trade, with Stephen Jones dropping the latest hint on Friday. The Cowboys executive vice president said to expect changes to the defensive starting lineup, and added that there are some older players who still have tread on the tires.

That led to speculation that veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner could be in play. Such an addition would be logical since Wagner not only plays a position of need, but is coming off another fantastic season. That said, Cowboys insider Bryan Broaddus says that he believes that Dallas is looking for somebody more impactful.

"I think they're looking bigger than Bobby Wagner. That's what I would tell you guys," Broaddus said while speaking on 105.3 The Fan.

Broaddus had a target in mind as well, saying that the Cowboys could be going after a "bigger fish." He used the word fish intentionally, saying he believes the Miami Dolphins are still willing to trade linebacker Jordyn Brooks, and that Dallas would be interested in bringing him in.

"I think they're going for a bigger fish. Big fish. Yeah, and please take the word fish in mind here when I say this. But, yeah, I think they've got a linebacker in mind," Broaddus said.

Jordyn Brooks to Cowboys dream seemed to die recently

Miami Dolphins LB Jordyn Brooks and DT Jordan Phillips celebrate a fourth-down stop against the Buffalo Bills. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just ahead of training camp, Miami agreed to a new three-year contract extension with Brooks, which Cowboys On SI writer Mike Moraitis said took the possibility of a trade off the table. His reasoning made sense. Considering Brooks signed for $51.3 million and had $35 million in guaranteed money.

Broaddus doesn't agree, saying Miami owner Stephen Ross has given the team the green light to absorb some dead cap hit as they look to rebuild their roster with younger talent. They've already begun to rebuild at linebacker, selecting Jacob Rodriguez and Kyle Louis on the 2026 NFL draft.

Recently, I wrote how the extension for Brooks, as well as the addition of the two linebackers in the draft, could have opened the door for Tyrel Dodson to be traded to Dallas. Dodson isn't anywhere near as impactful of player as Brooks, but he's a trusted starter who has experience playing middle linebacker, and has been the green dot communicator on defense as well.

The comments from Stephen Jones suggest Dallas is looking for a bigger splash than Dodson, and Broaddus says they might be looking for somebody even more impactful than Bobby Wagner. That being the case, Brooks would make plenty of sense, the only question now is whether Miami would truly be willing to trade him just weeks after agreeing to a new contract.

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