Jordyn Brooks Extension Could Open Door For Cowboys To Pursue Tyrel Dodson Trade

Throughout the offseason, the dots were being connected between the Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks.

A coaching change in Miami led to the departure of multiple veteran players, highlighted by wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who was traded to the Denver Broncos. With their desire to turn to a younger roster, there was an expectation that Jordyn Brooks could be available via trade.

Dallas is thin at the linebacker position, which is why they seemed like a potential landing spot, but that dream died when Miami signed Brooks to a three-year extension earlier this week. In the end, however, Brooks' new contract could actually be a positive for the Cowboys.

Cowboys could still call Miami for LB depth

Miami Dolphins linebacker Tyrel Dodson celebrates with teammates after breaking up a pass against the New Orleans Saints. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Brooks signed long-term, Miami is rather deep at linebacker. They not only have Brooks, but selected Jacob Rodriguez and Kyle Louis in the 2026 NFL draft. That depth doesn't bode well for the long-term outlook of returning starter Tyrel Dodson, who is entering the final year of his contract. Miami could be willing to listen to trade offers for Dodson, and the Cowboys would be smart to give them a call, especially since Tom Downey recently said that Dodson "might be a slightly better fit" for Dallas, and wouldn't cost as much to acquire.

"Couple things that I think stand out as it relates to Dodson. He is a solid starter at linebacker. He is available in theory for a much cheaper trade cost, you know, mid-to-late day-three pick versus, you know, day-two pick for Jordyn Brooks," Downey said.

"He might actually be on the market because of the presence of Jacob Rodriguez. Dolphins don't need him long-term and Rodriguez long-term. And he can be the green dot guy, which might be the area the Cowboys are more concerned about. That's a tougher role to handle. Dodson's handled it for the Miami Dolphins."

Dodson has played for three teams during his six-year NFL career, and has 43 starts in 92 career games. He's coming off his best season in 2025, which included recording 129 tackles, five sacks, and three pass breakups.

Would Miami be willing to trade Dodson?

Miami Dolphins linebacker Tyrel Dodson runs on the field at the start of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whether Miami would be willing to trade Dodson is going to come down to how they feel about Rodriguez. The Texas Tech product was fantastic during his final collegiate season, but Miami will want to see that he's capable of being a starter before they ship off somebody such as Dodson.

If Rodriguez enters camp and proves to be the better player, there's no reason for the Dolphins to hang onto Dodson. That said, there's no guarantee the Cowboys would jump at the opportunity to add him either.

Dallas has plenty of confidence in their two starters, DeMarvion Overshown and Dee Winters. The only true question for them is whether Overshown can stay healthy, which has been a problem for him throughout his career.

They might be interested in adding more depth, but that will also depend on how they feel about their own rookie. Jaishawn Barham, a third-round pick out of Michigan, has been getting rave reviews from the coaching staff thus far. If they have confidence that he can step in and start if needed, the Cowboys are highly unlikely to consider making any additions.

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