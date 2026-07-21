Dallas Cowboys Trade Target Now Off the Board After Massive Extension

Dallas Cowboys fans had dreams of the team acquiring Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks via trade throughout the offseason, but that dream is now officially dead.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Brooks and the Dolphins have agreed to a three-year, $51.3 million contract extension. Brooks' deal includes $35 million guaranteed, also.

The extension for Brooks comes after his best season as a pro that saw him notch his first career All-Pro selection.

Earlier this offseason, the Miami Herald's Omar Kelly reported that the Cowboys had inquired about a trade for Brooks amid the uncertainty the team had at the position.

"The Dallas Cowboys are one of those teams (to show interest in Brooks), according to a source. However, a deal is not imminent," Kelly reported.

The Dolphins committing to Brooks for the long haul is at least a bit surprising.

After all, Miami is in the midst of a rebuild and is a few years away from competing and Brooks will turn 29 in October and could be on the downside of his career before Miami is good again.

We've maintained it would have made more sense for the Dolphins to sell high on Brooks after a career year and get more draft capital to assist in the rebuild, but they clearly didn't agree.

Despite additions the Cowboys have made at linebacker since their rumored interest in Brooks, there has been no shortage of speculation about Dallas possibly making a play for him.

But that is no longer on the table.

Cowboys' outlook at linebacker

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas' linebackers room is led by DeMarvion Overshown and Dee Winters, both of whom are expected to start. Behind those two, the Cowboys have Jaishawn Barham and Shemar James.

While a promising group, there are still some concerns, hence the speculation about possibly making another addition.

It's very clear he's talented, but Overshown's injury history is a big concern heading into his fourth season, which is also a contract year for him.

Then there's James and Barham, both of whom are unproven. Winters might be the most sure thing of the entire group, but we would consider him just an adequate starter, at best.

An injury to either Overshown or Winters could throw this group into turmoil if James and/or Barham fail to step up in that scenario. As a result, we still wouldn't rule out an addition at some point before the 2026 season kicks off.