A Kayshon Boutte Trade is Perfect Draft Alternative for Cowboys

At some point over the course of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys should look to take a receiver — that is, if they don't trade for one instead.

The situation in the Cowboys' wide receivers room can best be described as promising but volatile.

Of course, there's Mr. Volatility himself in George Pickens, who is no longer a candidate for an extension, Stephen Jones admitted on Wednesday.

While it's no doubt the safest play to have Pickens playing on the tag instead of handing a guy with a history of maturity issues $40 million per, it could lead to a whole host of issues like a holdout and the return of bad boy Pickens. If that plays out, a trade is possible.

Then there's the rest of the wide receivers room. Ryan Flournoy is promising, for sure, but hasn't shown enough to be locked in as a sure thing at WR3 and insurance policy in case of an injury to CeeDee Lamb or Pickens.

Rounding out the room are Parris Campbell, Jonathan Mingo and KaVontae Turpin, who is the most sure thing yet has never passed 420 yards in a season. Mingo and Campbell combined for six games, one catch and 25 yards in 2025.

Kayshon Boutte available for trade

New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer has floated the perfect solution for a team like the Cowboys and it's New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte.

Breer labeled Boutte as "one to watch" when it comes to trades during the 2026 NFL Draft. Breer brings up Boutte as a result of the expectation that the Patriots will trade for A.J. Brown, who would take over the X receiver role Boutte currently holds.

"New England's looking for a Day 3 pick for the 23-year-old, who is entering a contract year," Breer said of Boutte.

Jerry Jones said on Wednesday that he's already talking to teams about trades for veteran players, and he should be on the phone with the Patriots about Boutte.

A perfect draft alternative

New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

With everything going on in the wide receivers room, we expect the Cowboys to draft one at some point, and hopefully not in the first round with Jordyn Tyson. Dallas will likely consider one starting with their third-round pick.

But Boutte offers a better alternative. After all, you never know what you're going to get with a rookie, and especially one that's taken in Round 3 or later.

With Boutte, the Cowboys would be getting a two-time 500-yard receiver who has already shown he can make an impact, and all Boutte costs is a Day 3 pick, of which the Cowboys have five, including one in the fourth and three in the fifth.

Acquiring Boutte gives the Cowboys fantastic competition for the unproven Flournoy, and he can step into a boundary role and pick up the slack if Lamb or Pickens get hurt, or if things with the former go south in any form or fashion.