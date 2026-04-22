Electric WR Prospect Who Can Help Cowboys Sees Great Fit With Pickens, Lamb

The wide receiver position hasn't been a major focus for the Dallas Cowboys throughout the pre-draft process, but that doesn't mean Dallas isn't going to add to position in the 2026 NFL Draft.

No, we don't see the Cowboys drafting Jordyn Tyson in the first round, no matter how much buzz there is. What we do see is the Cowboys addressing the position on Day 2 or later.

One receiver the Cowboys should have their eye on is Oklahoma playmaker Deion Burks, who posted an electric 4.3 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Burks sat down with Kay Adams recently and she wondered about how good of a fit he would be in Dallas after she brought up a photo of Burks wearing a Cowboys jersey.

"It's giving CeeDee-George Pickens fit," Adams said. "How would that work?"

"That's dope. If that happened, that would be a blessing as well," Burks responded. "Any team is a blessing, of course... but that would definitely be a dope thing."

"All three of you can line up anywhere," Adams added.

"That's true," Burks added.

Deion Burks is a great fit for Cowboys

Oklahoma wideout Deion Burks. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Burks has a smaller frame at 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds, but there is no question he makes the most of it with his blazing speed that makes him a downfield threat and yards-after-catch menace.

Burks projects to be a slot receiver in the NFL, but he is capable of lining up outside, which would allow Dallas to still move Lamb and Pickens around when all three are on the field. The Oklahoma product also has returner experience to add more value.

Along with utilizing his impressive skill set as a wide receiver and returner, Burks could see head coach Brian Schottenheimer scheme up other ways to get the ball in his hands.

We know the Cowboys aren't going to take a wide receive early on, and that's another reason why Burks is a good fit. Projections place him as a third-round pick, where the Cowboys have a selection late in the round.

Why Cowboys should draft a wide receiver

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Pickens and Lamb are an elite duo, but the Cowboys are short on sure things behind those two and could be one injury away from having problems at wide receiver.

Ryan Flournoy had a promising showing in 2025, but the jury is still out on him being an adequate No. 3 receiver. Dallas also has shaky depth options, with guys like KaVontae Turpin, Jonathan Mingo and Parris Campbell filling out the rest of the depth chart.

We suspect the Cowboys will start to seriously consider adding a wide receiver on Day 2, which puts Burks in Dallas' range.