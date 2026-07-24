Key to Unlocking Cowboys' Defense Starts With One Position Group

The defensive side of the ball has been a major focus for the Dallas Cowboys this offseason. Following a disastrous 2025 campaign under defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, the Cowboys decided to move on from the veteran coach and replaced him with the up-and-coming Christian Parker.

Parker will face a lot of pressure to fix the defense, and the Cowboys have done a good job of revamping the roster during the offseason. Much of the focus has been on their moves in the secondary, which includes signing safeties Jalen Thompson, and P.J. Locke as well as cornerback Cobie Durant.

They also used the 11th overall pick in the NFL draft on safety Caleb Downs, who is expected to play in the slot as well.

The Dallas D needs to start with interior dominance

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Kenny Clark against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While adding talent to the secondary is important, former NFL defensive back Jahleel Addae says the key to unlocking their defense begins with the interior. Addae specifically named Quinnen Williams, saying he and the rest of the defensive line needs to shut down the run and establish dominance in order for the Cowboys to find success.

"I think it starts with the interior, Quinnen Williams. The secondary is there. They have guys all over the secondary that can make plays. But you got to start, when your fixing a defense. You got to start somewhere first. And that's the interior. You got to stop the run, right? You got to establish a physical dominance," Addae said.

"You got to stop the run. Make sure that you get teams playing behind the sticks. And then you can get the third down. Then you can get your exotic packages. You can get your sub packages. And then you can get fancy on defense, show different looks post, pre-snap, move guys around post-snap, and then you can get fancy. But the first thing that they need to fix is that interior front seven has to stop the run and they can get going from there."

Parker seems to agree as he's focused on adding more size and power on the defensive line. Williams will be joined by fellow defensive tackle Kenny Clark. They also added Jonathan Bullard in free agency and LT Overton in the NFL draft, giving them larger defensive ends who can help secure the edge against the run. They even picked up Rashan Gary on the edge, who is considered a past rusher but it's just as strong against the run, often winning his battles with pure power.

Physical dominance will unlock the pass rush as well

Dallas Cowboys DT Kenny Clark celebrates with EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku after a sack against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Throughout the 2025 season, the Cowboys struggled, not only to shut down the run, but they were just as bad at putting pressure on the quarterback. That's where the physical dominance that Addae mentioned comes in. The Cowboys were often pushed around in the ground game, and then struggled to get home when opposing team dropped back to pass.

Addae, who played nine seasons in the NFL, knows as well as anybody that even the best secondaries can be susceptible to big plays if they're forced to play in coverage too long. Dallas added talent to the secondary this offseason capable of shutting down the aerial attack, but if they continue to get bullied upfront that won't matter. That's why Addae is spot on in saying the key to unlocking everything begins with the interior.

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