Dallas Cowboys 53-Man Roster Projections 1.0: Bubble Watch Before Training Camp

Things are about to move fast in the NFL, with training camp finally kicking off in just over a week. For the Dallas Cowboys, players will arrive on July 28, with practices beginning the next day.

Dallas enters the year with a loaded roster on the offensive side of the ball, with very few positions up for grabs. Still, there will be a few spots at the bottom of the depth chart, making for some interesting storylines. Defensively, there's going to be a lot more competition with Dallas switching to more of a 3-4 base defense under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

There will be plenty of players on the bubble on that side of the ball as Parker builds the roster in his image. Those battles begin during training camp, and with that around the corner, let's see how the 53-man roster could look when the Cowboys take the field in Week 1.

Quarterback (3):

Dak Prescott

Sam Howell

Joe Milton

Running Back (4):

Javonte Williams

Jaydon Blue

Phil Mafah

Hunter Luepke

Notable Cuts: Malik Davis

Wide Receiver (5):

Dallas Cowboys wide receivers George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb react during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CeeDee Lamb

George Pickens

Ryan Flournoy

KaVontae Turpin

Traeshon Holden

Notable Cuts: Jonathan Mingo, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Anthony Smith

Tight End (3):

Jake Ferguson

Brevyn Spann-Ford

Michael Trigg

Notable Cuts: Luke Schoonmaker

Offensive Line (9):

Tyler Guyton

Tyler Smith

Cooper Beebe

Tyler Booker

Terence Steele

Drew Shelton

Nate Thomas

T.J. Bass

Nick Leverett

Offensive Summary, Players on the Bubble

Dallas Cowboys TE Luke Schoonmaker goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensively, there aren't many players on the bubble. That's because Dallas has all 11 starters returning, giving them excellent continuity. Arguably the biggest name on the bubble is tight end Luke Schoonmaker, a second-round pick out of Michigan in 2023. In this prediction, Schoonmaker is beaten out by undrafted free agent Michael Trigg for the third and final spot, making him a notable cut.

At receiver, Dallas also says goodbye to Jonathan Mingo, admitting the 2024 trade was a failure. Rookie seventh-round pick Anthony Smith is a name to watch, but he's edged out by Traeshon Holden, who enters his second season with plenty of hype.

Defensive Line (6):

Quinnen Williams

Kenny Clark

Otito Ogbonnia

Jonathan Bullard

LT Overton

Jay Toia

EDGE (6):

Rashan Gary

Donovan Ezeiruaku

Malachi Lawrence

James Houston

Sam Williams

Marist Liufau

Note: Charles Snowden suspended first three games

Inside Linebacker (4):

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Dee Winters goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dee Winters

DeMarvion Overshown

Jaishawn Barham

Shemar James

Notable Cuts: Justin Barron, Langston Patterson

Cornerback (5):

DaRon Bland

Shavon Revel Jr.

Cobie Durant

Devin Moore

Caelen Carson

Notable Cuts: Reddy Steward, Zion Childress

Safety (5):

Caleb Downs

Jalen Thompson

Malik Hooker

P.J. Locke

Markquese Bell

Notable Cuts: Alijah Clark

Specialists (3):

Brandon Aubrey, K

Bryan Anger, P

Trent Sieg, LS

Defensive Summary, Players on the Bubble

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Reddy Steward celebrates after sacking Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On defense, there will be a lot more players who find themselves on the bubble. One is 2024 third-round pick Marist Liufau. The Notre Dame product is moving from linebacker to EDGE in this new scheme, and initially it seemed as though he would be on the outside looking in when the 53-man roster was announced.

That could change after news broke that Charles Snowden was suspended for the first three games of the season. Liufau can use that time to try to prove he deserves a spot in the rotation, but he could still be a candidate when Snowden's suspension is over.

Another player on the bubble is Reddy Steward, who was one of the pleasant surprises last season. Steward proved to be a decent option in the nickel, but with Caleb Downs, Jalen Thompson, and P.J. Locke all capable of playing in the slot, Steward is unable to earn a spot on the roster here.

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