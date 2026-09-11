Malik Davis Carted Off From Dallas Cowboys Practice After Injury

The Dallas Cowboys have a new injury concern in their running backs room with Malik Davis.

During the team's final practice of the week on Friday, Davis came down with an injury that required him to be carted off from the session, according to DLLS Cowboys' Clarence Hill.

"Cowboys RB Malik Davis was carted off the practice field with an injury, per source," Hill reported. "The Cowboys are looking into severity of it. Doesn’t look good for Sunday at the moment."

Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram adds that it's a hip injury for Davis.

"Cowboys RB Malik Davis left practice today in a vehicle after suffering a hip injury," Harris reported. "His status is in serious doubt for Sunday night’s opener in New York."

The fact that the cart was needed is a terrible sign, although we will say that teams use the cart more and more these days, even when there isn't a significant injury.

Nevertheless, Davis' status will be worth monitoring moving forward.

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer should address the media after practice, so we could get an update then.

If not, the Cowboys will release their final injury report of the week later in the day.

Potential impact of Malik Davis' injury

Dallas Cowboys running back Malik Davis (20) during a joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams at the Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Davis competed against Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah for the RB2 job in Dallas this offseason and managed to emerge victorious over both players, who didn't make it past cutdown day.

Davis is one of three true running backs the Cowboys have on their 53-man roster, along with starting running back Javonte Williams and fellow backup rusher Emari Demercado. The Cowboys also have Hunter Luepke, but he's a fullback.

Demercado was claimed off waivers from the Kansas City Chiefs after cutdown day to serve as the RB3 behind Williams and Davis. He would step into the RB2 role if Davis is forced to miss time, which appears likely at this point.

"Emari is a guy that Klayton has some exposure to," head coach Brian Schottenheimer said. "A good veteran that plays special teams, and there's a lot of things that we like about him. We're excited that we were awarded him in the claiming system, and as soon as I get done here, we'll go have some more conversations."

Demercado has a knack for ripping off chunk gains, and he's a pretty good pass-catcher and blocker.

Dallas also has Israel Abanikanda on the practice squad, so they could elevate him for Sunday if Dallas wants another back. If not, Luepke would serve as the emergency third running back.

If Davis did suffer a significant injury that will keep him out long term, Abanikanda could get the call up to the active roster, in which case the Cowboys would probably sign another to the practice squad.

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