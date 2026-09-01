New Cowboys Signee Emari Demarcado Brings Rare Explosive Playmaking To Dallas' RB Room

The Dallas Cowboys made an addition to their running backs room on Monday by signing former Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs running back Emari Demercado.

A move at running back was inevitable. The Cowboys only had two true running backs on their initial 53-man roster after the surprise cut of Jaydon Blue, who is now with the Philadelphia Eagles of all teams. Demercado joins a room that also includes Javonte Williams, Malik Davis, and fullback Hunter Luepke.

Among the things Demercado brings to the table in Dallas is a knack for ripping off chunk runs, which was an element the Cowboys' backups didn't bring much in 2025.

As Defy on X pointed out, Demercado had nine runs of 10-plus yards on 44 attempts last season. Meanwhile, Dallas' backup running backs had 10 in 110 attempts in 2025.

Among those nine 10-plus-yard runs, Demercado busted out two for over 20 yards, including a long of 71 that would have been a score had Demercado not dropped the ball before crossing the goal line in what was a blunder we have seen too many players make over the years.

Demercado's yards-per-carry averages have been impressive, also. He has a career mark of 6.5 yards per carry in 126 carries, and in the last two seasons, Demercado averaged 9.3 and 7.1 yards per attempt, respectively.

What else Demercado brings to the table

Kansas City Chiefs running back Emari Demercado (25) walks down the hill to the fields prior to training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Along with his apparent knack for 10-plus-yard runs, head coach Brian Schottenheimer noted Demercado's special teams ability, which we know is important for backup running backs.

Schottenheimer also pointed out offensive coordinator Klayton Adams' familiarity with Demercado from their days together in Arizona together.

"Emari is a guy that (offenisve coordinator) Klayton (Adams) has some exposure to," Schottenheimer said. "Good veteran, plays special teams, and there's a lot of things we like about him. So, we're excited we were awarded him in the claiming system."

One thing Schottenheimer didn't mention in his initial comments on Demercado is the veteran's pass-catching ability.

The TCU product has proven himself to be a capable and reliable pass-catcher during his career with 50 catches for 324 yards and one touchdown. Demercado has reeled in 71.4% of the passes thrown his way over three seasons.

That's important to point out because we know catching passes out of the backfield isn't Davis' strength and it's something that could limit his snaps on third downs, which in turn would give Demercado more opportunities to see the field.

Pass protection is another plus that could help Demercado see some work on third downs. During his stint with the Chiefs this offseason, head coach Andy Reid praised Demercado for his abilities in that area and what he does well as a runner and receiver.

"I like the pass protection," Reid said, according to KC Sports Network. "I like the way when he's not going to bounce anything or do any of that. He sees it [the hole], and then he lowers it, and he hits it in the run game, and I think that's important. Pass routes are pretty good."

We'll see how long Demercado is able to stick in Dallas and what role he carves out for himself exactly, but for now it looks like the Cowboys have a third running back who checks all of the necessary boxes Dallas needed to.

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