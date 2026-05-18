Cowboys Named Best Fit for Pro Bowl RB Who Can Push Malik Davis, Jaydon Blue

The Dallas Cowboys secured their starting running back situation earlier this offseason by giving Javonte Williams a well-deserved contract extension after a career year. But that doesn't mean the position is fully fortified.

What the Cowboys are lacking is an experienced backup option to spell Williams and take some pressure off him following a season in which he carried a massive workload and got hurt late in the campaign.

Malik Davis is currently the elder statesman of the room behind Williams but has just 90 career carries and 234 offensive snaps.

Competing with Davis for backup snaps are second-year players Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah, who combined for 43 carries in 2025, with Blue handling 38 of them. Blue's lack of work stemmed from his inability to earn the trust of the coaching staff.

None of this is to say that those guys won't prove to be adequate backups. What we're really saying is the Cowboys should bring in more competition for them to make sure there isn't someone better out there.

Cowboys named best fit for Nick Chubb

Former Houston Texans running back Nick Chubb. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

ESPN's Matt Bowen agrees with the idea that the Cowboys should bring in more help at running back and has named Dallas the best fit for veteran rusher Nick Chubb.

"A veteran grinder at this point of his career, Chubb could provide value as the Cowboys' No. 2 or No. 3 option behind starter Javonte Williams," Bowen said.

"Chubb can still secure catches on swings and checkdowns in the passing game, but he should be viewed as an early-down option who can use his power and vision in short-yardage situations," Bowen added. "He rushed for 520 yards in Houston last season."

A four-time Pro Bowler, Chubb was once viewed as one of the better running backs in the NFL before injuries derailed him.

Chubb spent the 2025 campaign with the Houston Texans, where he served as the starter in place of an injured Joe Mixon before eventually being passed on the depth chart by Woody Marks.

At 30 years old, Chubb clearly isn't the same back he once was, but he's still someone who can handle the dirty work between the tackles and in goal-line situations to reduce some of the wear and tear Williams will take over the course of what will be a busy season for him.

Spotrac is thinking Chubb will land a minimal deal of $1.3 million. For that price, the Cowboys have nothing to lose in bringing him in to push their younger guys and make them earn their roster spots.