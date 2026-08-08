6 Dallas Cowboys on the Chopping Block After Training Camp Week 2

The Dallas Cowboys have wrapped up the first couple of weeks of their 2026 training camp and are one week away from their preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

Dallas went 7-9-1 in 2025, but they believe they can be contenders if they're able to improve their defense, leading to some interesting storylines during camp. Their offense is returning all 11 starters, but they will have some tough battles as well for depth positions.

As those battles heat up, here's a look at six Cowboys who find themselves on the chopping block after the first couple of weeks of training camp.

Reddy Steward, CB

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Reddy Steward celebrates after sacking Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reddy Steward showed flashes during the 2025 season, especially when playing in the slot. He returned on a one-year contract, but the depth chart has much more talent this season. Rookie Caleb Downs is expected to take over in the slot and the Cowboys have several other players, including Jalen Thompson and Cobie Durant who are capable of filling that role. That has Steward fighting for a spot, and it feels like an uphill climb at this point.

Luke Schoonmaker, TE

Dallas Cowboys tight end Luke Schoonmaker at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Luke Schoonmaker has yet to live up to his status as a second round draft pick, and enters his fourth season fighting for a job. Last year, he was battling Brevyn Spann-Ford for the TE2 spot, but this year he seems to be fighting off UDFA Michael Trigg for the TE3 spot. It's not an ideal spot for Schoonmaker, who could be on his way out if he doesn't break out soon.

Anthony Smith, WR

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Anthony Smith on the field during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seventh-round pick Anthony Smith joined Dallas with plenty of promise. He's a diamond in the rough who has the ability to make plays down the field that led to comparisons to former fan favorite Cedrick Wilson. Smith needs to make the 53-man roster before worrying about meeting those expectations, and that's no easy task.

Smith finds himself in a crowded room that has limited spots available. With CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, Ryan Flournoy, and KaVontae Turpin locked in with the first four spots, there's likely only one position up for grabs. That means Smith will battle with Jonathan Mingo, Traeshon Holden, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling for that spot and currently, Holden might have the edge. That doesn't bode well for Smith, who might be a practice squad candidate.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR

Dallas Cowboys WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smith isn't the only receiver on the chopping block, with Marquez Valdes-Scantling joining him in the fight for a spot. Valdes-Scantling was a star during OTAs and minicamp, but hasn't been turning heads the same way at training camp, which could be his downfall.

Justin Barron, LB

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Justin Barron stretching on the field before practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Undrafted out of Syracuse, Justin Barron was a training camp standout as a rookie. He didn't make the initial 53-man roster, but was part of the practice squad and eventually called up to the main roster and appeared in two games. A former safety, Barron's coverage made him an intriguing option at linebacker and he has a skill set that would fit well in Christian Parker's scheme.

That said, Barron's path to the roster this year isn't easy. He finds himself in a battle with Curtis Robinson for the fifth spot at linebacker, assuming the Cowboys keep that many. Robinson has been a standout, making it even less likely Barron survives the cuts.

Malik Davis, RB

Dallas Cowboys running back Malik Davis carries the ball at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Malik Davis came out of nowhere in 2025 to claim the RB2 spot. He recorded 250 yards and two touchdowns, with his best performance coming in Week 17 against the Washington Commanders. With Javonte Williams injured, Davis had 103 yards on 20 attempts, showing he can carry the load.

This year, he's trying to fend off a surging pair in Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah. Both second-year backs have been on the rise, which has Davis sitting firmly on the chopping block.

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