Cowboys Booed Off Field Amid Shameful Third-Quarter Performance vs Bucs

The Dallas Cowboys are hitting a new low as a franchise.

Dallas entered the fourth quarter of Thursday night's matchup at home against the winless Tampa Bay Buccaneers trailing 24-10.

As a result, the boos started to rain down from the frustrated fans at AT&T Stadium.

And no one should blame them.

Recapping Dallas' Nightmarish Third Quarter

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) reacts after a catch for a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Halloween has come early in Arlington.

There doesn't need to be much analysis for why the Cowboys were an embarrassment in the second half. All you need to do is take a look at the third quarter drive chart.

- Bucs 2-play, 86-yard TD drive



- Dak Prescott INT



- Bucs 5-play, 85-yard TD drive



- KaVontae Turpin fumbles on kickoff



- Bucs field goal Aug. 30 - at Ohio State Buckeyes



- Cowboys turnover on downs after Prescott misses Jake Ferguson

Jerry Jones' reaction from his suite says it all.

The Defense is An Embarrassment

The Cowboys defense somehow looks worse than last season. Who would've thought?

Buccaneers undrafted rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels looks like a seasoned veteran against Christian Parker's "scheme." Daniels certainly deserves credit for playing well but it's hard to imagine him playing this well again as Tampa Bay continues through the season with Baker Mayfield still sidelined.

But if the defense isn't giving up a big play down the field or on the ground, they're giving up first downs via penalty.

After a disasterous third quarter, the penalty issues continued on the first play of the fourth quarter. Tampa Bay was faced with a 3rd and 13, a chance for Dallas to get its offense back on the field, but Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. was called for pass interference to extend the drive.

The Offense Deserves Every Bit of Blame as Well

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) drops back to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first half at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas fans have grown accustomed to watching the offense carry the load while the defense struggles, but Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense were nearly as bad as the defense.

Despite falling behind to begin the second half, the Cowboys had a chance to get back into with an answer of their own, but Prescott continued to miss routine throws and looked shaken by the Tampa Bay defense.

Headed into the third quarter, he was 13 of 28 passing for 166 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. Despite all of Prescott's own miscues, he doesn't deserve much blame for the interception that happened after a pass bounced off Ryan Flournoy's hands and into the air.

Still, there's no question that Daniels was outplaying Prescott after three quarters.

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