Jerry Jones remains adamant that he won't fire Brian Schottenheimer during the season, but the Dallas Cowboys owner sounded as though he's running out of patience on Thursday night. And it's impossible to blame him.

Dallas had a 31-10 lead during the third quarter of their Thanksgiving Day game against the Philadelphia Eagles and somehow still lost the game. Making the loss worse was the fact that Philadelphia was without Saquon Barkley and Dallas Goedert. Not to mention former Cowboys backup Joe Milton III, who Philadelphia signed off the Dallas practice squad earlier this year, was under center.

As bad as this loss was, it might not be the worst of the year for Schottenheimer. He also watched his team lose to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Jalon Daniels under center and get torched by Gardner Minshew and the Arizona Cardinals in another epic collapse.

All that said, there's no way Jones can bring Schottenheimer back in 2027. That said, here's a look at four potential replacements the Cowboys must consider.

Grant Udinski, Jaguars Offensive Coordinator

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski during action against the Philadelphia Eagles. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jones has often preferred to hire coaches with plenty of experience and the failures of Schottenheimer might turn him off to hiring a coach with no previous head coaching experience. That said, he shouldn't completely shut the door on young candidates with promise.

One such coach is Grant Udinski, the offensive coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Udinski has been instrumental in helping Liam Coen build an elite offense with the Jags and is widely considered an elite head coaching candidate despite being just 30 years old.

Jones might be turned off by Udinski's inexperience because of Schottenheimer, but the problem was that Jones hired a coach that was on absolutely no one's radar. He likely won't grasp that concept, but will instead decide Udinski isn't a legit candidate due to his resume and age, but he shouldn't.

Sean McDermott, Former Bills Head Coach

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott during overtime of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Denver Broncos. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sean McDermott had a great run with the Buffalo Bills, going 98-50 in nine seasons. McDermott is a defensive-minded coach who gave the Bills incredible stability and had them in the playoffs eight times, including seven consecutive appearances from 2019-2025.

His only true flaw was not getting past the AFC Championship Game, leaving him short of a Super Bowl appearance. McDermott took this year off, but should be in high demand in 2027. His resume should impress Jones and his stability, and defensive knowledge, could be exactly what this team needs after the Schottenheimer era.

Chris Shula, Rams Defensive Coordinator

Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula on the field prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another defensive-minded coach who needs to be on the radar is Chris Shula, the defensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams. He might not have head coaching experience, but Jones should be impressed by Shula's lineage. He's the grandson of legendary NFL head coach Don Shula, the son of former Cincinnati Bengals head coach Dave Shula, and the nephew of former Alabama head coach Mike Shula. If that wasn't enough, he's been working with Sean McVay as an assistant in Los Angeles since 2017.

Shula has held multiple roles on the defensive staff, finally taking over as coordinator in 2024. This season, he has the Rams ranked fifth in points surrendered and they're top 10 against the run and the pass. It won't be long until he's in charge of his own team and Jones would be smart to see if he's a fit in Dallas.

Brian Flores, Vikings Defensive Coordinator

Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores watches from the sidelines against the New York Jets. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Sticking with the defensive theme, there's one name that stands out as a prime candidate for Dallas to consider. Brian Flores has the experience as a head coach after going 24-25 in three seasons with the Miami Dolphins. After surprisingly being fired after two consecutive winning seasons, Flores spent one season as the senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach under Mike Tomlin with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He was then hired as the defensive coordinator with the Minnesota Vikings, a job he has held for the past four seasons. Flores is known for being able to produce pressure without elite pass-rushers and this season, he has the Vikings rated second in both defensive points and yardage,

Flores deserves another chance to prove himself as a head coach and Jones would be foolish not to make him one of the top candidates to replace Schottenheimer.

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