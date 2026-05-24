Cowboys Need to Target Jordyn Brooks as Trade Buzz Continues

Fixing the defense was the primary goal for the Dallas Cowboys this offseason and they've definitely made headway.

Dallas added help at secondary by signing free agents Jalen Thompson, P.J. Locke, and Cobie Durant while also using the 11th overall pick in the NFL draft on Caleb Downs. They also improved on the edge by trading for Rashan Gary and selecting Malachi Lawrence with their second pick in Round 1.

At linebacker, however, they could still use more help. Dallas traded for Dee Winters, who had a breakout season in 2025 with 101 tackles for the San Francisco 49ers. In the draft, they added Michigan's Jaishawn Barham, who has plenty of talent but will need time to develop.

That means the Cowboys are banking on Winters and DeMarvion Overshown as their starting inside linebackers. That's not a terrible duo by any means, but Overshown's injury history should give the front office pause. Instead of crossing their fingers and hoping for the best, the Cowboys should add another playmaker and a perfect fit could be available.

Jordyn Brooks could be a viable trade option for the Cowboys

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks runs onto the field before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

PFF's Bradley Locker named 15 players who could be trade candidates, and that included Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks. Leading up to the draft, Brooks' name was floated often, even being written about as a target here at Cowboys on SI. Locker believes there's an even greater chance he could be moved now since Miami selected Jacob Rodriguez in the draft.

"Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan has made it clear that he doesn’t want to overcommit finances now when the team is retooling. With Miami already extending De’Von Achane as well as drafting Jacob Rodriguez in the second round, Brooks — a 2027 free agent — is definitely expendable considering he doesn’t fit the team’s timeline."

Brooks was a monster in 2025, recording a league-leading 183 tackles with 13 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. Adding him on an expiring contract would be the perfect move since it ensures Dallas has a strong defense this year and creates competition among Brooks, Overshown, and Winters. That's ideal since Winters and Overshown are also free agents in 2027.

The options would be plentiful for the Cowboys, who could retain the best of the bunch to hopefully pair with Barham assuming he's ready to start in year two. They could also move on from all three if they decide to go with a younger option in the 2027 NFL draft.