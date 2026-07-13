NFL Coach Thinks Dak Prescott Has X-Factor To Give Cowboys Offense 'New Dimension'

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott took a break from his preparations for training camp over the weekend to stop by UFC 329 in Las Vegas, but don't let that fool you.

Prescott has been hard at work during the team's offseason program, most recently holding his annual offensive skill player retreat in Utah, where there was 100 percent attendance from his teammates. Yes, even George Pickens was there.

Coming off of a season where Prescott played at an MVP level but the team fell short of its goals because of a putrid defense, he is more motivated than ever to have another strong year. And with all 11 starters on offense returning, the table is set for another impressive offensive performance.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks to throw the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leading up to training camp, coaches and executives around the league have been ranking players at every position. When it came to quarterbacks, Prescott ranked just outside of the top five, checking in at No. 6.

During the discussion, one AFC offensive coach had a comment that stands out, pointing to one underutilized aspect of Prescott's game that could take the Cowboys offense to the next level.

Dak Prescott's Secret X-Factor

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott runs for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is no denying Prescott's arm talent, but he also has the mobility and ability to run with the ball that could open up the offense. However, due to some recent injuries, he has relied less on running with the ball and focused on stretching the field with his arm.

An AFC offensive coach, however, believes that Prescott utilizing his legs could be the key to fully unlocking the Dallas offense. Last season, Prescott rushed for just 177 yards and two touchdowns.

"I think he can use his athleticism even more and run for first downs," the coach said. "That would give [the Cowboys] a new dimension."

Earlier in his career, Prescott relied more on his legs and began his career with three consecutive seasons rushing for six touchdowns. While age and injuries have led to a decrease in that production, Prescott regaining the confidence to use his legs in appropriate situations could take that offense to the next level.

And with what will hopefully be an improved defense under Christian Parker, that could lead to a run at the NFC East and a potential playoff berth for the first time in three years.

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