1 Prediction for Every Dallas Cowboys Defensive Position Group for 2026 Season

After making one prediction for every Dallas Cowboys offensive position group for 2026, we're now on to the defense.

All eyes will be on Dallas' unit after a season in which it was the worst in the NFL and prevented the Cowboys from making the playoffs. It goes without saying the Cowboys' defense must be much better if Dallas is going to get back to the postseason.

In our predictions for every defensive position group, we have two Cowboys starters earning Pro Bowl nods, one projected starter getting benched, and two young players ascending.

Interior defensive line

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Kenny Clark. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prediction: Kenny Clark returns to Pro Bowl form.

Clark hasn't been as good in recent years as he was earlier in his career, but there's reason to believe that might change in 2026.

Clark's best spot is as a 3-4 nose tackle, yet he hasn't played that position regularly since 2021. However, he will be returning to his favorite spot in 2026 in Christian Parker's defense.

"I pride myself on being an all-around defensive tackle, but I'm primarily a nose tackle. That's my bread and butter," he said in 2025.

Two of Clark's three Pro Bowl appearances came during seasons in which he was a regular at nose tackle. We believe the change back to Clark's "bread and butter" will result in his fourth.

Edge Rusher

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prediction: Donovan Ezeiruaku leads Dallas in sacks.

While Ezeiruaku only had two sacks last season, he also posted 12 quarterback hits and 36 pressures, which were second and tied for third among rookies, according to Pro Football Focus.

Clearly there is plenty of promise for much more sack production for the second-round pick. We believe Ezeiruaku finishes off more of his pressures in 2026 while offenses focus extra attention on Rashan Gary and whatever else Parker throws at them.

Linebacker

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prediction: DeMarvion Overshown stays healthy, earns Pro Bowl nod.

We know Overshown is talented, but that won't matter if he can't stay on the field. The former third-round pick has suffered a pair of significant knee injuries over his first three years in the NFL and has only played in 19 games in that span.

Entering a contract year, Overshown will finally put it all together and stay on the field en route to a Pro Bowl campaign. As a result, Overshown will price his way out of Dallas and will be playing elsewhere in 2027.

Cornerback

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Cobie Durant. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prediction: Cobie Durant will be a starter by year's end.

We believe Revel and Bland will begin the year as the Cowboys' starters on the boundary, but at least one of them won't last.

Both players were ineffective last season, and Bland's struggles on the field have been going on for two seasons now. The veteran also hasn't been able to stay healthy in that span.

Durant was brought in as an insurance policy and at some point the Cowboys turn to him as a starter. We're not convinced Bland can stay healthy, so he's our pick to get replaced while Revel bounces back in his second year removed from a torn ACL.

Safety

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prediction: Caleb Downs will finish top 3 in DROY voting.

There was no shortage of hype for Downs in the pre-draft process. He was widely viewed as a blue-chip prospect and someone who could come in and make an immediate impact.

So far this offseason, there has been nothing to suggest that he won't do just that. Downs got more and more put on his plate at OTAs and minicamp, which shows he's progressing nicely.

Downs isn't going to be perfect, but he's going to shine in his first year in the NFL while he serves as a safety and nickel corner in Dallas' revamped defense.

A safety winning the Defensive Rookie of the Year award hasn't happened since 1990, when Mark Carrier took home the honor. Knowing that, a top-three finish in the voting would be an impressive feat.