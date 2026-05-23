New Cowboys WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling Explains Why He Chose America's Team

A majority of the Dallas Cowboys' offseason moves focused on rebuilding the defense to fit the vision of new defensive coordinator Christian Parker. However, the team still made some moves to bring in offensive reinforcements for MVP candidate Dak Prescott.

One of those reinforcements was veteran wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 31-year-old Valdes-Scantling is entering his ninth season in the league and is joining his seventh team. Dallas is Valdes-Scantling's fifth team since leaving the Chiefs in 2023.

Despite bouncing around the league, Valdes-Scantling is eager to hit the ground running in Dallas' prolific offense, and he recently explained why he decided to sign with the Cowboys as a free agent this offseason.

The Lore of America's Team Still Shines Bright

"Who wouldn't want to play for America's team?"@MVS__11 on why he chose to bet on himself by joining the Cowboys ⭐️



(via Yahoo Sports Daily) pic.twitter.com/LM5hCs0isg — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 22, 2026

Valdes-Scantling sat down with Yahoo! Sports Daily to discuss his move to Dallas. For MVS, the idea of playing with a quarterback like Dak Prescott and a franchise that has the spotlight like the Cowboys made the move a no-brainer to continue his career.

"I contemplated, you know, kind of hanging it up and, you know, finishing my eight-year career at that point. You know, a couple of Super Bowls and being content with that. I think I still have a little more left in the tank. And it was one of those things where it was a really good system," Valdes-Scantling said.

"I think Dak can spin the ball really well. I think he led the league in passing yards last year. So obviously he's doing something right. And I think it's just a great environment. Who wouldn't want to play for America's Team?"

Last season, Valdes-Scantling appeared in 10 games, hauling in 14 catches for 120 yards and one touchdown. In 2024, he recorded 19 catches for 411 yards and four touchdowns. While his production has dipped throughout the years, Dallas is a great situation where he will find opportunities to contribute with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens drawing a majority of the attention from opposing defenses.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling celebrates a victory against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Valdes-Scantling will likely find himself competing with Jonathan Mingo for the WR4 job behind Lamb, Pickens, and rising star Ryan Flournoy, but he will have an opportunity to make the roster and could be an injury away from landing a role in one of the league's most proflific offenses.

The signing of Valdes-Scantling didn't immediately turn heads, but it could end up being a sneaky move that pays off for Dallas as the season rolls on.

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