3 Players Who Won’t Be on Dallas Cowboys Roster by Week 1

The Dallas Cowboys have been busy making multiple new additions to the roster this offseason after missing out on the playoffs once again.

Along with adding new faces through free agency, Dallas has also retained some important names.

However, as is the expectation each offseason, not everyone currently on the roster headed into training camp will be with the team once Week 1 kicks off.

Here are a few names that the Cowboys could part ways with before the season opener:

Malik Hooker, Safety

Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker warms up prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Cowboys signed Hooker to a one-year, $5 million restructured contract earlier this month after he started all 12 games he appeared in for Dallas in 2025. Hooker missed time with a foot injury.

Though Hooker was a starter this past season, it came with a Dallas defense that had the worst secondary in the league. With new defensive coordinator Christian Parker now leading the way, it's possible the Cowboys could part ways with Hooker, 29, and go with a younger safety in the draft.

Dallas also already signed safeties Jalen Thompson (Arizona Cardinals) and P.J. Locke (Denver Broncos) in free agency, clouding Hooker's future with the team.

Jonathan Mingo, WR

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jonathan Mingo celebrates after he catches a pass for a first down against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Cowboys recently signed Mingo to a one-year, $1.145M restructured contract, but that hardly guarantees he will be a part of the roster in 2026 despite impressing during the preseason.

With the amount of wide receivers Dallas has been showing interest in during the pre-draft, it wouldn't be a surprise if the team elects to add young talent to its receiving corps instead of keeping around a player like Mingo, who only played in six games this past season while dealing with injury. He caught just one pass for 25 yards on five targets.

Dallas traded a 2025 fourth-round pick to acquire Mingo and a 2025 seventh-round pick in Nov. 2024, so seeing the team part ways with him less than two years later may not sit well with Cowboy fans.

Luke Schoonmaker, TE

Dallas Cowboys tight end Luke Schoonmaker after the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Schoonmaker played in all 17 games for the Cowboys this past season while receiving seven starts, but the former second-round pick has yet to live up to the billing in three years with Dallas.

He caught 14 passes for 132 yards in 2025, taking a step back from the season he had in 2024. Schoonmaker will become an unrestricted free agent next offseason but Dallas could look to part ways ahead of time.

The Cowboys could elect to lean on Brevyn Spann-Ford as Jake Ferguson's backup tight end next season, but that group will certainly be one to watch during training camp.