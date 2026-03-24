Kay Adams Gives Cowboys Major George Pickens Advice Jerry Jones Must Listen To

The Dallas Cowboys placed the franchise tag on breakout star wide receiver George Pickens before the new league year began, guaranteeing Pickens approximately $27.3 million for the 2026 NFL season.

Dallas has expressed interest in keeping Pickens long-term, while the pass catcher has also expressed his desire to remain with the Cowboys.

However, the longer the Cowboys wait, the higher Pickens' price tag gets, and that was on full display to start the week when the Seattle Seahawks and star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba agreed to a historic contract extension.

Smith-Njigba is now the highest-paid receiver in NFL history, after inking a four-year, $168,6 million extension. The deal includes $120 million guaranteed and averages $42.15 million.

Sports personality Kay Adams is among those who understand the reality of the situation involving Pickens, and it's not looking good for the team. In fact, Adams urges the team to get a long-term deal with Pickens done as soon as possible, because the price tag is only going to continue to soar, and Dallas could soon be priced out.

Jerry Jones and the Cowboys NEED to get a George Pickens deal done before the draft…



Here's why:@heykayadams pic.twitter.com/0PiQodEKtq — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) March 24, 2026

If the Cowboys don't act quickly and get a deal done before the Los Angeles Rams and Puka Nacua agree to a new deal, there may be no turning back, and the team may miss its opportunity to keep Pickens for the long-term future.

Dallas Must Act Now On George Pickens

Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens during NFC practice at the NFL Flag Fieldhouse at Moscone Center South Building. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I've not stopped thinking about the Cowboys and George Pickens since the news of JSN's extension dropped yesterday. So, Jerry, I saw you on Christmas morning. We had a nice hug. We embraced. We talked about some deeply personal things. You're wonderful. And I love you. And you're a legend. I'm begging you at this point. I am begging you to get the Pickens contract done before the draft," Adams said on FanDuel TV's Up & Adams show.

Adams went on to share her belief that the Cowboys can compete for a Super Bowl if Pickens remains with the team and Dallas focuses on defense in the draft.

"And it's honestly not even about the market continually getting reset as the Cowboys wait this out. As it did, of course, during the Dak saga and the pattern of CeeDee and Micah and those eras, of course, as well. A lot of patterns here with the Cowboys and getting deals done," she said. "This is about putting the team in a position to win the Super Bowl like right now.

"If you get George fully back in the mix, this is a top three NFL offense... That would bring the cap hit down. The Cowboys can invest in another veteran on defense, which they need, before everything gets gobbled up and every guy is poof, toast, gone, curtains."

Kay Adams on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX at Palace of Fine Arts. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"And most importantly, it puts the Cowboys -- Jerry, I'm begging you -- It'll put you in a position to focus on the defense. You got picks 12 and 20. There's a lot of rumors about Carnell Tate at 12, as an insurance policy. Now I do love a Carnell. Everyone does. I don't like that. Screw that. Get the George deal done, and you can land two more starters on night one to sort of complete the defensive overhaul that is upon us," she added.

"I mean this very sincerely. If they nail those picks and add another better two on defense, this is a roster that can compete for a Super Bowl."

Whether the team could compete for a Super Bowl remains to be seen, but there is no denying the Cowboys are better off with Pickens on the field. Let's just hope the two sides can work something out before it is too late and the relationship sours like we have seen in the past.

Pickens is coming off of a career year where he recorded 93 catches for 1,429 yards, which ranked No. 3 in the league, and nine touchdowns. It's important that he keeps the momentum going and the Cowboys do what they can to make sure he is on the field for the start of the offseason program.