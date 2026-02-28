5 Defensive Backs Cowboys Need to Target After Dominating Day 2 of NFL Combine

The Dallas Cowboys were paying attention during the first day of drills at the NFL Scouting Combine as the defensive linemen and linebackers were on the field.

On Friday, they were just as locked in. This time, it was the defensive backs who were showing off their skills and with desperate needs at cornerback and safety, the Cowboys surely saw several players who could help.

That being the case, here are five players who stood out in Indianapolis and grabbed the attention of the Cowboys, and surely the rest of the NFL as well.

Jalon Kilgore, S, South Carolina

South Carolina defensive back Jalon Kilgore during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Early on this season, Jalon Kilgore was a name to watch, but the South Carolina prospect didn't have the same impact in 2025 that he did in 2024. On Friday, however, he reminded everyone why he was so highly regarded entering the season.

Kilgore ran a solid 4.4 in the 40-yard dash but was arguably more impressive in the box drill. His change of direction was impressive as he moved with ease.

Jalon Kilgore’s box drill. pic.twitter.com/hjT6V7IiA9 — Famously Garnet Sports (@FamouslyGarnet) February 27, 2026

Kilgore is listed as a safety but has the traits to play in the nickel as well, something the Cowboys desperately need.

D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana

Indiana defensive back D'Angelo Ponds during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Size might be a concern for the 5-foot-9, 182 pound D'Angelo Ponds, but he still put on a show. The Indiana prospect had an incredible 43.5-inch vertical leap and might have been the smoothest player when running change of direction plays.

Indiana CB D'Angelo Ponds just jumped a 43.50" vertical😳pic.twitter.com/jO08foXmJV — PFF College (@PFF_College) February 27, 2026

He didn't run the 40-yard dash, but Ponds still increased his stock as much as any player on Friday.

Bud Clark, S, TCU

TCU defensive back Bud Clark speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

TCU safety Bud Clark has been called a dream fit for the Cowboys. Clark spent six years with the Horned Frogs and had 15 interceptions over the past four seasons. A complete ballhawk, his tape was impressive, but there were concerns about his testing.

Those concerns were put to bed when he ran a 4.41 in the 40-yard dash, then looked smooth on every drill.

Bud Clark improves to a 4.44u on run #2! https://t.co/cUM6sNR5lm — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) February 27, 2026

To top it off, Clark was hilarious in his media sessions and exuded confidence in his abilities. He's a strong personality with all the tools to succeed at the next level. The only real concern remaining is if he could be a target for the Cowboys in Round 4 after showing off his skills on Friday.

Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

San Diego State defensive back Chris Johnson during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Chris Johnson shares the same name as one of the best running backs to ever play the game, which naturally drew some attention. He proved on Friday, however, that he could turn out to be a legtimate player as well.

Johnson ran the third-best 40 with a 4.40 and also stood out in the 10-yard split with a 1.54 time. He showed loyalty during his career, sticking with San Diego State despite better offers elsewhere, and now proved he has the athleticism to succeed as well.

Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

Dillon Thieneman meets with the media at the 2026 NFL Combine. | Clark Wade/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There was a brief moment when Dillon Thieneman was considered a second-round pick. After Friday, it's clear he was being undervalued.

Thieneman turned heads in every drill, and while his 4.35 in the 40-yard dash will get all the attention, there was no drill where he didn't shine. Thineman was smooth in everything he did, including showing off his hands during the gauntlet drill.

Dillon Thieneman has touted ball skills, and his gauntlet didn’t disappoint



Guaranteed 1st rounder after today: pic.twitter.com/KFl85EAWGc — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) February 27, 2026

Dallas needs a safety capable of making game-changing plays and limiting the deep ball. Thieneman showed them on Friday that he could be that player.