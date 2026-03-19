Brandon Aubrey Gives Promising Update on Dallas Cowboys Contract Negotiations

The Dallas Cowboys entered the NFL offseason with some important contract situations to address, with breakout star wide receiver George Pickens and All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey at the forefront.

Pickens was designated with the franchise tag, while Aubrey was hit with a second-round tender.

There hasn't been much movement on either situation since the tag and tender were used, but Aubrey recently discussed his situation with a promising update.

While he did not comment on whether negotiations are taking place, Aubrey made it clear that he wants to remain with the Cowboys.

#Cowboys Brandon Aubrey shares his point of view of the contract negotiations with @thedumbzone.



Aubrey adds at the end, “Just know that I wanna be here in Dallas and seems like the Cowboys want me here in Dallas so something will happen eventually.”



(🎥: @ thedumbzone on IG) pic.twitter.com/o35Qf0xl7R — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) March 19, 2026

"It's been a lot of incorrect information and just people clinging on to random numbers that have been thrown out," Aubrey said on The Dumb Zone. "There's incomplete information dumped from probably both sides at this point. And people are trying to make a story out of scraps of information and filling in holes that they don't have details on. So I don't care about all that. Just focus on kicking the football. If I have a good year, it'll all take care of itself. So that's what I'm going to focus on.

"Every time we looked at our phone, there was a hundred DMs or messages saying how selfish and greedy you are that you need to just take that offer and like okay we didn't get the offer you think we got so let's just move on and that's all we wanted to say [about the rumors] and you know it did help just know that I want to be here in Dallas and seems like the Cowboys want me here in dallas so something will happen eventually."

Aubrey has been the Cowboys' most consistent offensive weapon since joining the team, so it's no surprise that the team wants him to return.

Last season, Aubrey converted 36-of-42 field goals, with a long of 64. He added 47-of-48 extra points. Let's hope that the two sides can agree to a deal and lock up Aubrey long term.