Breakout Cowboys Star Out 'Most of Spring Offseason Program' After Surgery

The Dallas Cowboys didn't have much to celebrate during the 2025 season, missing out on the NFL playoffs for a second consecutive year. But while the team struggled as a whole, there were some bright spots throughout the season.

One of those bright spots was breakout star defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku, who significantly progressed as his rookie year went on.

Unfortunately, Ezeiruaku's start to his sophomore campaign is going to get off to a slow start. Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram shared the news among the nuggets of information making the rounds at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

According to Harris, Ezeiruaku had surgery to repair a hip labrum and is "expected to miss most of the spring offseason program."

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku celebrates after a sack against the Washington Commanders | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

While it is a bit of a setback for the Cowboys, who will be installing a new scheme under defensive coordinator Christian Parker, Ezeiruaku needs to make sure he is 100 percent before pushing himself on the field.

Ezeiruaku is a key building block for the future, so the team needs to make sure he is not rushing through his rehab.

Last season, Ezeiruaku recorded nine starts in 17 appearances throughout the season, tallying 40 total tackles, 12 quarterback hits, nine tackles for a loss, two sacks, one safety, and one forced fumble. There is no denying what Ezeiruaku brings to the table; the team just needs to find him a running mate in the pass rush to round out its attack.

We'll have to see whether that comes around in free agency or the NFL draft.

Dallas Cowboys' 2025 defensive rankings

A view of Dallas Cowboys players' helmets on the bench against the Washington Commanders at FedExField. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Total Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 30 in the league in total defense, allowing 377 total yards per game, including what is, unfortunately, a league-high 60 touchdowns.

Pass Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked dead last in the NFL in passing defense, No. 32, allowing 251.5 yards per game and 35 passing touchdowns, ranking as the second-most behind the New York Jets, who failed to get an interception in 2025.

Rush Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 23 in the league, allowing 125.5 yards per game and a league-high 24 rushing touchdowns.