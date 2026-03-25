Brian Schottenheimer Reveals Cowboys’ Approach to Avoid Draft Mistakes

The Dallas Cowboys are in full scouting mode

They've had their full contingent make the rounds through the Lone Star State, checking out Pro Days at Texas and Texas A&M. On Thursday, they will watch the prospects from Texas Tech run their drills.

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This is after they spent Monday in Miami, where they saw Rueben Bain Jr., Akheem Mesidor, and Keionte Scott. The Cowboys also had staff members scout running backs with running backs coach Derrick Foster at Wake Forest to see Demond Claiborne and assistant running backs coach Jamel Mutunga attending Nebraska's Pro Day to see Emmett Johnson.

Dallas is casting a wide net as they scout players at every position, and head coach Brian Schottenheimer says they've set themselves up to draft pure talent. He spoke with Tommy Yarrish of the team's official website, saying how their offseason moves have shaped the roster.

Dallas Cowboys RB Javonte Williams runs onto the field for warmups before the game against the Washington Commanders. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

"I think it starts with the guys we brought back first and foremost. I'm always going to start with George and Javonte, guys like that that we've signed back on the offensive side of the ball," Schottenheimer said via Yarrish.

"Getting a chance to get a guy like Rashan Gary, who I've had to compete against a lot, he's just an incredible football player, has been from the time he was a senior in high school through Michigan. Jalen Thompson, I love his energy, we played them this year. Cobie Durant, there's been just a ton of guys."

Schottenheimer believes this approach lets them take players based on talent, rather than need. He added that when need dictates their moves in the draft, mistakes tend to happen.

"I think we did a really good job of setting ourselves up to be able to draft natural and draft pure, which is what you want to do. You don't want to have to be forced to reach for a player, that's when you make mistakes."

Cowboys do have one glaring need remaining

Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. celebrates during the game between the Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Schottenheimer is correct that the Cowboys addressed multiple needs by retaining Javonte Williams and George Pickens. They also have a pass-rusher to lead the charge in Rashan Gary and have added plenty of talent to the secondary.

What they haven't done is find a starting-caliber linebacker. As of now, their depth chart at inside linebacker consists of DeMarvion Overshown, Shemar James, and Justin Barron.

Dallas has shown interest in Anthony Hill Jr. from Texas, and they should be intrigued by Jacob Rodriguez from Texas Tech. That said, they should be scouring the free agency market to avoid reaching for a player at their one glaring weak spot.