Cowboys Signal Serious Interest With Strongest Miami Pro Day Presence

On Monday, the Miami Hurricanes held their Pro Day at Coral Gables, and there were more than 100 NFL personnel members on hand to watch. No teams had as much of a presence as the Dallas Cowboys, however.

NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported that Dallas had head coach Brian Schottenheimer, defensive coordinator Christian Parker, and vice president of player personnel Will McClay in attendance.

That's not surprising given the Cowboys' need for defensive help. Miami currently has several defenders expected to be selected in the 2026 NFL draft, including two of the top pass rushers in the class.

100+ NFL personnel at Miami Pro Day. Some:



- Bears GM Ryan Poles

- Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer, VP Will McClay, DC Christian Parker

- Jets HC Aaron Glenn

- Dolphins HC Jeff Hafley, GM Jon-Eric Sullivan

- Saints HC Kellen Moore

- Patriots EVP Eliot Wolf

- Giants GM Joe Schoen pic.twitter.com/PjBGhQUb20 — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 23, 2026

Also in attendance was Cowboys' legend Michael Irvin. The Miami product has been a fixture at Hurricanes' games, often going viral for his reactions during their run to the National Championship Game this season.

Which Miami prospects could the Dallas Cowboys target?

Miami Hurricanes defensive end Akheem Mesidor celebrates after a sack against the Indiana Hoosiers. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Cowboys have shown interest in multiple players from Miami, including Reuben Bain Jr. The star defensive end is expected to go very early in the draft, making it tough to see him being there when Dallas makes its first selection at No. 12.

Bain recorded 54 tackles and 9.5 sacks during his final season with the Hurricanes. Bain possesses incredible flexibility and bend, making him a nightmare for offensive tackles to deal with.

Another player Dallas could target is Akheem Mesidor. He outproduced Bain this past season, recording 63 tackles and 12.5 sacks. He's not seen as an elite prospect like Bain is, however, with concerns about his age and injury history being notable. That said, Mesidor could be in play at No. 20 if teams aren't willing to roll the dice on a player who will be 25 when the regular season begins.

There are also two defensive backs the Cowboys should be paying attention to. Keionte Scott is arguably the top nickel corner in the NFL, which remains a need for Dallas. He did himself a favor on Monday, running a 40-yard dash in the 4.3 range.

Safety Jakobe Thomas could also be a fit as a strong safety capable of attacking from the box. He's not elite in coverage, but he could be an enforcer, which is something the secondary lacked in 2025. Like Mesidor, he's an older prospect, but that could lead to him being selected later than his talent warrants.