Cowboys Hold In-Depth Meeting With CB Draft Prospect and Possible Trade-Back Target

The Dallas Cowboys need to do their homework on cornerbacks ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft and are doing just that.

While a lot of attention has been on guys like Jermod McCoy and Mansoor Delane, it's quite possible both players will be off the board by the time the Cowboys are on the clock at No. 12.

But there could be more options for Dallas in the first round at pick No. 20 or later if the team chooses to trade back. One of those options is Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell.

According to NFL Draft analyst Ryan Fowler, the Cowboys hosted the Clemson cornerback for a 30 visit on Wednesday. In the visit, Terrell met with defensive coordinator Christian Parker, defensive backs coach Derrick Ansley, and others.

"Source: The Dallas Cowboys hosted Clemson DB Avieon Terrell for a 30 visit today," Fowler reported. "He reportedly met with DC Christian Parker, DBs coach Derrick Ansley, and others on the defensive staff."

A potential trade-back option

Clemson Tigers cornerback Avieon Terrell. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Terrell should be on the board when the Cowboys are on the clock for their second pick in the first round, but it's also possible Terrell, who is the brother of Atlanta Falcons star cornerback, A.J. Terrell, could be available later than that.

That's because Terrell had a nightmare pre-draft process that saw him suffer a hamstring injury during the NFL Scouting Combine that led to him missing the Clemson Pro Day. He then re-aggravated the injury at his own pro day in March.

That has led many to believe Terrell's stock has taken a hit, which is why he could slide deep into the first round, and quite possibly into the second.

So, if the Cowboys have eyes on Terrell, they could trade back, acquire another pick and still land the Clemson product.

Why Avieon Terrell makes sense for Cowboys

Clemson Tigers cornerback Avieon Terrell. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cowboys need more competition for their cornerbacks room for a few reasons. Dallas doesn't have a locked-in slot cornerback currently. Adding to that, DaRon Bland has struggled over the last few seasons, especially with injuries, and the jury is still out on Shavon Revel.

Terrell offers a potential solution on the boundary or in the slot because he has the chops to play in either spot thanks to his impressive athleticism.

Another attractive feature of Terrell is his NFL pedigree. As we just mentioned, he is the brother of A.J. Terrell, who has put together a successful career thus far in Atlanta.