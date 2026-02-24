Cowboys All-Pro Undergoes Minor Offseason Surgery

After missing the playoffs once again, the Dallas Cowboys have been in full offseason mode for nearly two months now.

On the bright side, the early start to the offseason has allowed the team to heal from the bumps and bruises that the regular season presents.

This includes some minor surgical procedures, the latest of which has come on the Cowboys offensive line.

Per reports from ESPN's Todd Archer, Cowboys Pro Bowl left guard Tyler Smith recently underwent minor cleanup surgery on his knee after dealing with the issue during the season.

Tyler Smith's Status for Offseason After Surgery

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Smith before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Fortunately for Smith and the Cowboys, the expectation is that he will be ready to go for the team's offseason program in April. The only game he didn't play in this past season was Week 5's win over the New York Jets, a game in which Dallas cruised to a 37-22 victory at MetLife Stadium.

Smith suited up for the contest but the staff elected to keep him on the sidelines.

"All-Pro OL Tyler Smith had cleanup surgery on his right knee after the Pro Bowl but will be 100% ready for the offseason program, per sources," Archer wrote. "He dealt with the issue during the season, dressing but not playing against the Jets."

Smith was named to his third consecutive Pro Bowl in 2025 after starting all 16 games he appeared in this past season. An All-Pro selection in 2023, he has now started all 63 career games with Dallas since being the No. 24 overall pick by the Cowboys in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Smith has played a total of 4,249 snaps on offense with the Cowboys while committing 30 total penalties. Overall, he's been healthy and productive, which led to Dallas giving him a four-year, $96 million contract extension this past September after the start of the regular season.