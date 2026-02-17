Cowboys Get Great George Pickens News as NFL Franchise Tag Window Opens

The NFL franchise tag window officially opens on Tuesday, February 17, and runs through March 3 at 4:00 p.m. ET. That means the Dallas Cowboys are on the clock when it comes to making an important decision on star wide receiver George Pickens.

Pickens is set to land a major payday after his breakout season in 2025, but the Cowboys need to avoid allowing him to hit the open market where a bidding war will ensue.

Luckily, Dallas has the franchise tag as an option, and all signs point towards that being the path the Cowboys take. Whether it be to buy more time to negotiate a new deal or to get one more year of evaluation, Pickens is expected back on the tag.

ESPN's Matt Bowen shared his thoughts on the 2026 free agent class and believes "all signs point to Pickens staying in Dallas."

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens reacts after a play in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"All signs point to Pickens staying in Dallas after his breakout season in 2025 -- and it could happen with the franchise tag," Bowen wrote.

"With his explosive-play ability (22 receptions of 20 or more yards), Pickens can win on the boundary as a three-level target opposite CeeDee Lamb, giving quarterback Dak Prescott two premier targets in coach Brian Schottenheimer's system."

In his first year with the Cowboys, Pickens had a breakout year and recorded career-highs in receptions (93), receiving yards (1,429), and touchdowns (9). The on-field success led to Pickens receiving the first Pro Bowl nod of his career.

According to Over the Cap, the projected franchise tag figure for a wide receiver in 2026 is $28.046 million.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

For Pickens' new deal, meanwhile, Spotrac projects Pickens could land a five-year, $153.7 million contract on the open market, which averages $30.8 million per year. That would make Pickens the sixth-highest-paid receiver in the league, per Over the Cap.

Let's just hope that the two sides can work something out before the situation turns ugly, which Cowboys fans have become all too familiar with.

