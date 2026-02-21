Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s $40M Demand Could Complicate Cowboys’ George Pickens Plans

George Pickens is scheduled for free agency this offseason, and the Dallas Cowboys would love to keep him around. The problem is that Pickens is coming off a massive campaign and can command a massive deal.

While most expectations have Pickens earning around $30 million, he could realistically ask for more than that if he hits the open market. A stark reminder of that was seen in a recent claim from Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Following the best season of his career, Smith-Njigba was asked about his next contract. He said he believes he's proven that he deserves to be the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba runs the ball during the third quarter against the New England Patriots. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

“I’m really not too pressed right now to get it done. I know my time is coming, and when we get it done, it’s gonna be a great deal. God’s timing is perfect timing, so whenever that may come, we’ll be ready for it," Smith-Njigba said.

"I think I deserve to be the highest-paid at my position, just what I give to the game and the community, I give it my all. And I think that’s worth a lot, lot more. I would play this game for free. I love this game so much, but you don’t have to. I’m learning to be a good businessman, and we need that check at the end of the day.”

Who is the highest-paid WR in the NFL?

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'marr Chase runs for yards after catch against the Cleveland Browns. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Right now, the highest-paid distinction belongs to Ja'Marr Chase, who signed a four-year, $161 million deal with the Cincinnati Bengals ahead of the 2025 season. That means JSN is looking to make more than $40.25 million when he signs an extension, which isn't great news for the Cowboys.

While Smith-Njigba isn't expected to sign right away, the reminder of how much receivers can command could be exactly the ammunition Pickens' represenation needs to put pressure on Jerry Jones and the Cowboys.

Dallas is banking on the franchise tag as a way to keep Pickens, which is an estimated $28.1 million. But as Clarence Hill says, Pickens might not be okay with that. He might not even be satisfied with the $30 million number that's been floated.

He wants over $40M annually. And yall think Pickens should be okay with 28-30m?

The most important thing is that Dallas gets this behind them as soon as possible, otherwise, it could be another long offseason.