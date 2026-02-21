Despite Javonte Williams Extension, Dallas Cowboys Still Need Help at RB

Javonte Williams made the most of his second chance to be a featured back in the NFL. After signing a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys last offseason, Williams exploded with 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns.

It was a career-year for the former Denver Broncos second-round pick, and it led to a three-year, $24 million extension for Williams. The Cowboys believed in him enough that they guaranteed $16 million of the new deal.

MORE: Cowboys Could Lock Up Defensive Cornerstone With $110 Million Extension

Williams was an absolute workhorse for the Cowboys in 2025, carrying the ball a career-high 252 times while adding 35 receptions. That's 287 touches, which means he took a massive number of hits. That's without considering how many times he sacrificed his body making a block to save quarterback Dak Prescott from the blitz.

It's no surprise that by the end of the season, Williams was struggling with a shoulder injury. Looking ahead, Dallas has to find someone who can consistently take some of the snaps from Williams to avoid wearing him down.

In-house options to help Javonte Williams

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Giants. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dallas expected Miles Sanders and rookie Jaydon Blue to share the load in 2025, but Blue struggled to see the field for much of the year. Sanders started strong, but a knee injury sent him to the IR after just 20 rushing attempts.

MORE: Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s $40M Demand Could Complicate Cowboys’ George Pickens Plans

Blue was still unable to capture a role after the loss of Sanders, eventually opening the door for Malik Davis. The former undrafted free agent was second on the team with 52 attempts, while Blue had 38. Dallas also had rookie Phil Mafah, but he appeared in just one game and had five rushing attempts.

In 2026, Sanders is headed for free agency, so he might not return. That again opens the door for Blue, Mafah, and Davis, but the Cowboys would be wise to add more help.

Outside options to help Javonte Williams

Houston Texans RB Nick Chubb rushes the ball for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

After paying Williams $8 million per season, Dallas won't target any of the big-name options such as Travis Etienne or Kenneth Walker III.

They could, however, explore some experienced names such as Tyler Allgeier from the Atlanta Falcons, Jerome Ford from the Cleveland Browns, or Brian Robinson of the San Francisco 49ers. Another option could be Nick Chubb, who bounced back from a severe knee injury and had 506 yards and three touchdowns for the Houston Texans.

Whatever they do, they need to build some competition to keep from overusing Williams once again. Keeping him fresh for the final part of the season will be key to finding success down the stretch.