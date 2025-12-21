CeeDee Lamb ties Cowboys legend for incredible franchise record

Let's face it, the Dallas Cowboys haven't had a season worth remembering in 2025. The franchise has played itself out of postseason contention over the last few weeks, meaning the final three games are meaningless in the grand scheme of the playoff picture.

Defensive miscues and injury woes have plagued the Cowboys for much of the season.

Despite fielding one of the top offenses in the league, inconsistency across the roster has been too much to overcome.

Even with this essentially a lost campaign, one of Dallas' brightest stars has achieved franchise history once again.

Cowboys Pro Bowler CeeDee Lamb Cements Himself In Record Books - Again

Nov 23, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) reacts after a catch in the third quarter against Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

On Sunday, Lamb made his 12th appearance of the season. He's dealt with injuries throughout the year, missing three games due to a high ankle sprain and suffering a concussion in the loss to the Detroit Lions that forced him out for the remainder of the game.

Even with Lamb missing time in 2025, he's averaging 88.7 yards per game, the second-highest mark of his professional career.

The productive season has Lamb moving up in the franchise record books. He came into the game needing 24 yards to secure a 1,000-yard campaign. Lamb hit that number before halftime.

According to the team, Lamb has tied legendary wide receiver Michael Irvin with his fifth consecutive season of 1,000+ receiving yards. Lamb and Irvin are the only two Cowboys to achieve the feat.

Irvin recorded 1,000+ yards in five straight years from 1991-95. His seven career 1,000+ yard seasons remain the most in franchise history, though Lamb is catching up quickly.

With that five-yard third down reception, CeeDee Lamb (@_CeeDeeThree) surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in 2025. Lamb is the fifth player in franchise history with at least 1,000 yards in five of his first six seasons.



He also joined Michael Irvin (1991-95) as the only two… — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) December 21, 2025

Lamb also became the third receiver in NFL history to exceed 1,000 scrimmage yards in six straight seasons to begin his professional career alongside Mike Evans and Randy Moss.

The 26-year-old previously set franchise records for single-season receptions (135) and single-season receiving yards (1,749 yards) in 2023.

Lamb is a four-time Pro Bowler and has been named an All-Pro three different times. He's under contract in Dallas through the 2028 season.

